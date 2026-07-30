Governor Moore Announces $5 Million in Awards to Expand Registered Apprenticeship Opportunities Across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD â€” Governor Wes Moore today announced $5 million in awards through the Maryland Department of Labor's Industry Apprenticeship Accelerator, an initiative that will expand registered apprenticeship in Maryland's high-growth industries, like healthcare, information technology, and early childhood education.

â€œTo win the fights of tomorrow, we are building pathways to work, wages and wealth today by expanding access to apprenticeship opportunities,â€ said Gov. Moore. â€œWe are investing in, and implementing innovative strategies to meet high growth industries demand, all while expanding our economy, supporting our communities, and strengthening Marylandâ€™s skilled workforce to leave no one behind.â€

â€œRegistered apprenticeship is a cornerstone of Marylandâ€™s workforce development strategy because it delivers results for businesses and workers," said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. â€œThis initiative makes it easier for businesses of all sizes to build the skilled talent pipeline they need by reducing administrative barriers and providing hands-on expertise to launch and expand apprenticeship programs.â€

The investment will support 9 registered apprenticeship intermediaries that will support employers, educational institutions, labor organizations, and industry associations to launch and expand registered apprenticeship programs throughout Maryland. Collectively, the grant-funded projects are expected to develop 14 new registered apprenticeship programs, recruit nearly 150 employers, and add more than 650 apprentices in occupations critical to Maryland's economic growth.

Awardees will partner with businesses to build industry collaborations, develop customized apprenticeship models, and support the launch and growth of apprenticeship programs. By guiding employers through every stage of the apprenticeship process, these intermediary organizations will reduce administrative burdens, enabling businesses to focus on growth while building the skilled workforce needed to meet their talent demands.

In addition to the state's investment, the awardees will leverage more than $5 million in financial and in-kind contributions from employers, educational institutions, workforce organizations, philanthropic partners, and other consortium members. These resources will significantly expand the programâ€™s reach and further strengthen apprenticeship opportunities across the state.

Governor Wes Moore established the Industry Apprenticeship Accelerator program through the Registered Apprenticeship Investments for a Stronger Economy (RAISE) Act. Registered apprenticeship combines paid on-the-job learning with related classroom instruction, allowing apprentices to earn wages while gaining nationally recognized credentials.

Awardees include:

Baltimore's Promise (Healthcare | Baltimore City)

Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (Information Technology and Cybersecurity | Central Maryland)

Hamilton-Ryker Group, Inc. (Healthcare | Eastern Shore)

Harford Community College (Early Childhood Education | Northeastern Maryland)

JobForward (Engineering, Manufacturing, and Logistics | Statewide)

Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation (Agriculture | Statewide)

OpenClassrooms, Inc. (Information Technology | Statewide)

Prince George's Community College (Behavioral Health, Financial Services, Human Services and Early Childhood Education | Capital Region)

University of Maryland, College Park (Early Childhood Education | Statewide)

â€œHarford Community College is honored to be selected as a recipient for the Industry Apprenticeship Accelerator," said Dr. Theresa B. Felder, President of Harford Community College. â€œThis investment will help advance a statewide solution to the critical shortage of early childhood educators while expanding equitable, high-quality earn-and-learn career pathways for Maryland residents.â€

The Industry Apprenticeship Accelerator also advances the goals of the Blueprint for Marylandâ€™s Future by expanding college and career readiness opportunities for Maryland students. Several awardees will develop or expand High School Level Registered Apprenticeship (HSLRA) programs, allowing students to begin paid, hands-on career training while completing their high school education. These efforts support the Blueprintâ€™s vision of providing students with career readiness pathways and contribute to the stateâ€™s goal of increasing the number of graduates prepared for high-demand careers.

For more information about the Industry Apprenticeship Accelerator, visit the program webpage.

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