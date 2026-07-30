Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) And Asthma Devices Market Report Highlights Growth Drivers And Trends

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The Business Research Company's Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) And Asthma Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for devices used in managing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma has experienced notable expansion recently, reflecting increased attention to respiratory health worldwide. As respiratory conditions become more prevalent and technological advancements improve treatment options, this sector is set for continued growth. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Asthma Devices Market Size and Outlook

The COPD and asthma devices market has shown substantial growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $47.56 billion in 2025 to $50.3 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This expansion during the previous years has been driven by the increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD, escalating air pollution and smoking rates, wider use of inhalation therapies, growth in respiratory care services, and improvements in diagnosing chronic respiratory ailments. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $62.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Factors behind this forecast include an aging population with higher respiratory risk, surging demand for home-based respiratory devices, greater awareness of early respiratory disease management, extended chronic disease management programs, and enhanced access to respiratory care in emerging markets.

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Key Factors Encouraging Market Growth in COPD and Asthma Devices

One of the strongest influences boosting this market is the rising number of individuals affected by respiratory diseases. These conditions encompass asthma, COPD, pneumonia, lung cancer, and others that impair lung function and breathing. The surge in respiratory diseases is largely fueled by worsening air pollution, changing climate conditions that influence allergens and pathogens, and lifestyle choices such as smoking, all contributing to compromised respiratory health. Devices for COPD and asthma are essential tools in managing these conditions, helping patients improve breathing, control symptoms, and enhance their overall quality of life.

The increase in respiratory disease cases further underlines market growth potential. For instance, a report by the US National Center for Biotechnology Information in December 2023 forecasted that COPD cases worldwide could rise by 112 million, reaching 592 million by 2050, representing 9.5% of the global eligible population. This alarming trend underscores the critical role of COPD and asthma devices in managing respiratory health and supporting patient well-being.

View the full chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (copd) and asthma devices market report:

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Geographical Leadership Within the COPD and Asthma Devices Market

North America held the largest share of the COPD and asthma devices market in 2025, establishing itself as the leading regional market. The broader market analysis also includes key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, painting a comprehensive picture of global market dynamics and opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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