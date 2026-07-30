Paramount Roofing Sponsors Hole At DRIVE’s Fore The Kids 7th Annual Charity Golf Outing

Paramount Roofing - Plymouth Location

Paramount Roofing Will Sponsor A Hole At The 7th Annual Charity Golf Outing On August 3 At Greystone Golf Club With All Proceeds Benefiting Local Children.

WASHINGTON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --WASHINGTON, MI, Aug. 3, 2026— Paramount Roofing, a Detroit roofing and exterior contractor , is sponsoring a hole at the 7th Annual Fore the Kids Charity Golf Outing hosted by DRIVE. The event takes place Monday, Aug. 3, at Greystone Golf Club, 67500 Mound Rd, Washington, MI 48095, with registration opening at 8:00 AM EDT and a shotgun start at 9:30 AM EDT.Tickets include breakfast, lunch, dinner and an open bar. Because DRIVE operates entirely on a volunteer basis with no overhead costs, all proceeds from the outing help fund DRIVE programs like the Back2School backpack program, Elementary Eats! and Christmas Cheer.Multiple sponsorship opportunities remain available for businesses interested in participating alongside Paramount Roofing. "Our team is passionate about improving the lives of underprivileged kids throughout Michigan. With DRIVE being volunteer-operated, every dollar given goes directly toward improving the lives of kids in need, so being a part of this event was an easy call for us," said Eric Reno, President of Paramount Roofing.Paramount Roofing's hole sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to the communities it serves across Detroit. Homeowners and businesses seeking roofing and exterior services can learn more about the company by visiting https://paramountbuildinginc.com for details.About Paramount RoofingParamount Roofing is a roofing and exterior contractor serving Detroit, Michigan, with offices in Romeo, Oxford, and Plymouth. Founded in 2011, the company provides homeowners with roof replacement, roof repair, siding replacement, and window installation. More information is available at paramountbuildinginc.com.

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