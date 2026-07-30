Harmony Desalting Partners with Neuralix to Bring AI-Driven Operational Intelligence to Advanced Desalination

Harmony's advanced desalination technology combines with Neuralix's physics-informed AI to reduce energy use, downtime, and operating costs.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmony Desalting, the MIT-spun-out developer of advanced batch reverse osmosis (RO) desalination systems, and Neuralix, a provider of AI-powered operational intelligence for industrial and energy assets, today announced a strategic collaboration to integrate Neuralix's analytics and predictive-maintenance platform with Harmony's desalination system.Under the collaboration, Neuralix will apply its data ingestion, digital twin modeling, and predictive intelligence capabilities to Harmony's fleet of desalting units, giving operators real-time visibility into system performance and turning raw sensor data into concrete operational recommendations. The goal is to help Harmony's pilot and commercial deployments run more efficiently, catch issues before they cause downtime, and give utilities and industrial customers a clearer path to scaling desalination affordably.Harmony's technology, invented at MIT and refined through award-winning field deployments including XPRIZE Water Scarcity and the US Bureau of Reclamation's More Water Less Concentrate Challenge, relies on variable-pressure operation and regular rinsing cycles to minimize energy use and resist fouling — two of the biggest cost drivers in desalination. Neuralix's platform is designed to layer on top of that hardware, unifying data from sensors, SCADA systems, and historians into a single view, then feeding back predictive maintenance alerts and optimization recommendations to Harmony's operations teams.“Harmony's whole model is built on doing more with less energy and less downtime,” said Quantum Wei, CEO of Harmony Desalting. “Partnering with Neuralix lets us layer intelligent monitoring and predictive recommendations directly onto our units, so our field teams and our customers get an early warning before a small issue becomes a costly one. It's a natural fit for how we think about scaling this technology globally.”“Water and energy systems live and die by uptime and efficiency, which is exactly where our platform is built to help,” said Vikram Jayaram, CEO of Neuralix. “Harmony has some of the most promising desalination hardware we've seen, with a real focus on lowering the energy and cost barriers to clean water access. We're excited to bring our predictive intelligence and digital twin modeling to their deployments and help them scale with confidence.”The collaboration comes as Harmony prepares its Mesquite pilot demonstration supported by the Bureau of Reclamation out of Socorro, and as Neuralix continues to expand its footprint across the energy, water, and industrial sectors. Combining Harmony's hardware innovation with Neuralix's operational intelligence platform is intended to give customers a more complete solution: one that pairs efficient desalting technology with the data and analytics needed to run it at scale, with less downtime and lower operating costs.The integrated offering will be introduced first across Harmony's upcoming pilot deployments, with broader availability to follow as the collaboration matures. Utilities, industrial water users, and project developers interested in learning more can contact either company directly.About Harmony DesaltingHarmony Desalting is on a mission to secure water, always, for people around the world. Spun out of MIT in 2021, the company has demonstrated its advanced desalting process in award-winning field deployments, including XPRIZE Water Scarcity and the US Bureau of Reclamation's More Water Less Concentrate Challenge. Harmony’s batch desalting process was awarded an Impact Medal at the inaugural Global Prize in Desalination. Harmony is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.harmonydesalting.com About NeuralixNeuralix unifies engineering, operations, and artificial intelligence into a single autonomous platform, helping energy, water, and industrial companies move from scattered dashboards to unified operational strategy. Its first-principles platform combines data ingestion, physics-informed digital twins, and predictive intelligence to deliver early warnings, reduce operations and maintenance costs, and improve asset reliability. Neuralix is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Learn more at www.neuralix.ai

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