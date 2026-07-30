MILLENNIA APPOINTS JASON REED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Veteran financial executive brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across healthcare and SaaS industries to Millennia.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millennia , a leading provider of patient payment technology and patient revenue cycle solutions , today announced the appointment of Jason Reed as Chief Financial Officer. Reed joins the company’s executive leadership team as Millennia continues expanding its patient payment platform and helping healthcare organizations improve patient financial experiences and revenue performance.Millennia provides healthcare organizations with a unified patient payment solution designed to simplify patient billing, increase patient self-pay collections, and improve the overall patient financial journey. The company serves more than 1,800 healthcare facilities across 43 states and processes over $400 million in payments annually.In his role as CFO, Reed will oversee Millennia’s accounting and finance functions, helping drive informed decision-making through disciplined financial reporting and actionable business insights. His appointment reflects the company’s continued investment in scalable infrastructure and leadership as healthcare organizations increasingly prioritize patient payment technology and revenue cycle optimization.“Having worked with Jason for more than a decade, I've seen firsthand the quality of his financial leadership and the character and judgment he brings to every challenge," said Scott Pattillo, Chief Executive Officer of Millennia. "He has a rare ability to stay steady under pressure, navigate complexity, and build alignment across customers, partners, and internal teams. Jason is an exceptional finance leader, but what sets him apart is how he pairs financial discipline with operational insight and a genuine commitment to people. As Millennia continues to grow, I can think of no better person to help guide our next chapter.”After launching his career in PwC’s audit practice, Reed has spent more than two decades in progressive financial leadership roles across the healthcare and SaaS sectors. At Homecare Homebase, the market leader in post-acute EHR software, he rose from the company's first in-house accounting hire to executive head of the finance function, helping guide nearly 20x revenue growth and multiple successful mergers and acquisitions. He also played key financial leadership roles supporting a startup's successful Series A funding round and securing debt and equity growth capital for an in-home care services provider.Reed’s leadership philosophy centers on the importance of disciplined financial reporting as the foundation for forward-looking strategic decision-making, enabling companies to make informed choices, manage risk effectively, and confidently pursue future opportunities.“Millennia has earned a strong reputation for innovation and client service in the healthcare payment space, delivering tailored, personalized interactions with patients that drive reliably strong results for provider clients," said Reed. "I'm excited to join the team at such an important stage of growth and help drive proactive financial strategy that enables sustained success for all Millennia stakeholders.”Millennia’s patient payment technology helps healthcare organizations simplify and modernize patient billing and payment processes through digital engagement tools, patient self-pay solutions, analytics, mobile payment options, and live patient support services. The company’s platform is designed to improve patient satisfaction while increasing payment recovery and operational efficiency for providers.About MillenniaMillennia is a leading patient payment technology company focused exclusively on helping healthcare organizations improve patient payment performance and enhance the patient financial experience. The Millennia Patient Payment Solution combines innovative technology, digital engagement tools, analytics, and personalized patient support to help healthcare providers recover more patient revenue while improving satisfaction and operational efficiency. Millennia serves hospitals, health systems, physician groups, ambulatory facilities, and healthcare organizations nationwide.

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