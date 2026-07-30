Goodbuy Named 2026 Finovate Awards Finalist for Best Marketing/Customer Acquisition Solution

Goodbuy Named 2026 Finovate Awards Finalist

Recognition follows Goodbuy's CUSO launch and $1 million credit union investment, reflecting momentum for its member-powered growth model

Customer acquisition in financial services frequently means outspending your competition. Goodbuy is proving there's a smarter path, turning a credit union's own membership into the growth engine.” — Greg Palmer, VP and Host, Finovate

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodbuy, the small business rewards platform built for financial institutions, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2026 Finovate Awards in the Best Marketing/Customer Acquisition Solution category. Winners will be announced September 10, 2026, at FinovateFall in New York City.The Finovate Awards recognize the banks, financial institutions and fintech companies pushing the industry forward. In the Best Marketing/Customer Acquisition Solution category, Goodbuy was named alongside fellow finalists Naehas, Paige and Policybazaar.ae."Customer acquisition in financial services frequently means outspending your competition,” said Greg Palmer, VP and Host of Finovate. "Goodbuy is proving there's a smarter path, turning a credit union's own membership into the growth engine. Applying that same logic to the small business side of the house is the kind of creative solution that we love to recognize at the Finovate Awards. Congrats to the Goodbuy team on making it to the final round!”Goodbuy’s platform gives financial institutions a new way to grow small business relationships without adding headcount or overhauling existing systems. Small businesses gain access to an FI’s member base through a white-label marketplace, members access discounts shopping locally, and financial institutions grow deposits and non-interest income while building out an underserved segment of their portfolio.The finalist nod comes on the heels of a strong stretch for the Boise-based company, which registered as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and secured a $1 million investment from a group of credit union partners earlier this year, following a 2025 win at NACUSO’s Next Big Idea Competition. Goodbuy's platform is already live with credit unions including Georgia's Own Credit Union, which recently launched its partnership with Goodbuy to help members discover and support local businesses.“For decades, customer acquisition in financial services has meant buying awareness through bigger campaigns and sponsorships, results that are often hard to measure," said Cara Oppenheimer, CEO and co-founder of Goodbuy. "We built Goodbuy around a different idea: give members real value they'll come back for, and growth follows. Being named a finalist alongside some of the industry's most innovative companies tells us financial institutions are ready for that shift, one that's more local and more measurable.”:Oppenheimer will also be on hand at FinovateFall in person, alongside co-founder CaryTelander Fortin: Finovate Fall 2026 Demo Scholarship for women- and minority-founded fintech companies, and the two will take the stage for a live product demo during the event.About GoodbuyFounded in 2021, Goodbuy is a CUSO and community rewards platform built for financial institutions. Its white-label marketplace -- online and in-person connects FI members with local small businesses, giving those businesses access to a qualified customer base they can't reach through traditional marketing. For FIs, the platform drives new business account acquisition, grows existing relationships and generates growth in business deposits and non-interest income. Members access discounts shopping locally at participating businesses, creating value across the FI and the community it serves. For more information, visit trygoodbuy.com.

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