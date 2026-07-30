Barger & Associates Grows to a Team of 20+ Licensed Insurance Professionals in Southlake, TX

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The Allstate agency has expanded its licensed staff to meet rising demand from North Texas families and new residents relocating to the region.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barger & Associates , an Allstate insurance agency based in Southlake, has grown its staff to more than 20 licensed insurance professionals, a milestone that reflects steady demand from families and new residents across the North Texas corridor. The expansion strengthens the agency's capacity to handle auto, home, life, renters, and motorcycle coverage while preserving the personal, name-you-know service it has built since opening in 2012.The growth is structured rather than incidental. Barger & Associates now operates with defined leadership across the client journey, including a general manager, a dedicated sales manager, and a service manager who oversees ongoing policy support. The agency also staffs a Senior Licensed Claims Specialist, an in-house role many independent agencies do not maintain, giving clients a single point of contact who coordinates directly with carriers after a loss.That structure answers a practical problem. As more households relocate to communities surrounding Southlake, Grapevine, Keller, and Flower Mound, demand for local guidance on coverage limits, replacement costs, and regional risk factors has climbed. Rather than route new clients through a call center, the agency has added licensed agents and customer service representatives so each policyholder works with a person familiar with their file.Hiring has been paired with internal development. Through the careers program at Barger & Associates, newer team members receive licensing support and mentorship from senior agents, several of whom hold Senior Licensed Sales Representative titles. The approach is designed to keep institutional knowledge in-house as the team grows, so service quality scales alongside headcount."We have grown to more than 20 licensed professionals, including a dedicated in-house claims specialist, so a real person who knows your name answers when your family needs us most," said Joshua Barger, Owner of Barger & Associates in Southlake, TX . "Reaching this size lets us bring big-firm expertise with the small-town service the Southlake community expects."For clients, the larger team translates into shorter wait times during high-volume periods, broader availability across the agency's Monday through Saturday hours, and more capacity for the annual policy reviews the agency uses to catch coverage gaps before they become claims problems. The agency continues to serve households statewide from its Southlake office while remaining rooted in the local community it has insured for more than a decade, where neighbors, longtime clients, and members of the Southlake Dragon community know the team by name. Leadership says the current roster also positions the agency to onboard relocating families faster during the busy summer moving season, when coverage needs in the region tend to spike.Barger & Associates encourages North Texas residents to schedule a coverage review or request a quote as the team continues to expand.Barger & Associates is an Allstate insurance agency in Southlake, Texas, serving families and businesses across the state with auto, home, life, renters, and motorcycle coverage. Founded in 2012 by owner Joshua Barger, the agency pairs independent, client-first guidance with a team of more than 20 licensed professionals and a dedicated in-house claims specialist. Operating from its office at 170 Players Circle, the agency emphasizes personal service, annual policy reviews, and long-term client relationships. Learn more at https://bargerandassociates.com/ ###Media ContactBarger & Associates: Allstate InsuranceAddress: 170 Players Cir, Southlake, TX 76092Phone: (972) 206-1234Website: https://bargerandassociates.com/

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