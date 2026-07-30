Two-way payment sync, dimensional reporting with tracking categories, and payment method mapping: less manual work for advisors, cleaner books for clients.

TORONTO, CANADA, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The best inventory software for Xero just got a major upgrade. inFlow Inventory has rolled out the biggest update yet to its Xero integration: two-way payment sync, support for Xero tracking categories, and payment-method mapping that sends every transaction to the right account automatically.If a client has ever asked you which inventory software works best with Xero, the short answer just got stronger. For the accountants and bookkeepers keeping those books clean, this update means less double-entry for your clients, fewer reconciliation surprises for you, and segment-level reporting you can pull straight out of Xero.Why this matters for accountants and bookkeepersYour product-based clients live in two systems: Xero for their finances, and something else for their inventory. When that connection is patchy, you feel it at month-end. Clients mark an order paid in Xero and then have to remember to mark it paid again in their inventory app. Every card, PayPal, and bank transaction gets dumped into one generic account, so you're re-sorting it by hand. And when a client wants profitability by branch, region, or salesperson, there's no clean way to get it without bolting workarounds onto the chart of accounts.inFlow's updated Xero integration is built to remove exactly those steps. Data flows automatically between the two systems, and your Xero work stays clean without extra effort on your end or theirs.What's NewTwo-way payment sync. Whether your client reconciles in Xero, takes payment through a Xero-connected tool, or uses a third-party accounts receivable app in the Xero ecosystem, those payments sync back into inFlow. Payments recorded in inFlow push to Xero automatically. Invoices and bills stay current in both systems without anyone touching them twice.Tracking category support. Tag transactions in inFlow with reporting dimensions (region, salesperson, department, GL code) and those tags appear on line items in Xero. The reports your clients actually need are easier to pull, and you don't have to build workarounds into the chart of accounts to get there.Payment method mapping. Map individual payment methods to specific accounts in your Xero chart of accounts. Cash, check, and card transactions each land where they should, automatically, with no manual sorting required.How It WorksinFlow handles the operations side. Most data flows one way: from inFlow into Xero, so inFlow stays the source of truth for inventory. The exception is payments, which sync in both directions so the operations team and the accountant are always looking at the same numbers.The updated Xero integration is now live for all inFlow Inventory customers. The integration is also listed on the Xero App Store . Getting set up takes about 15 minutes. The main step is mapping inFlow's transaction types to the right accounts in the Xero chart of accounts.Find Us at Xerocon LondonThe inFlow team will be at Xerocon London on July 8–9, 2026 at Olympia London at stand G1. If you'd like to meet up, see the integration live, or talk through whether inFlow is a good fit for a client, reach out at partners@inflowinventory.com or book a meeting at https://meetings.hubspot.com/mcolman/inflow-and-xero About inFlow InventoryinFlow Inventory is cloud-based inventory management software built for small and mid-size businesses. With more than 20 million products tracked in inFlow worldwide, it helps teams manage inventory, sales orders, purchase orders, and B2B wholesale from a single platform, with integrations for Xero, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, WooCommerce, and 95+ other tools. inFlow is proudly Canadian, founded in Toronto in 2007. For more information, visit www.inflowinventory.com About XeroXero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments — on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com

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