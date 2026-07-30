THE BLIND SPOT CELEBRATES LOCAL MAGAZINE FEATURE SHOWCASING NEARLY FOUR DECADES OF PERSONALIZED SERVICE IN NORTH JERSEY

Family-owned window covering specialist recognized for its commitment to custom design, expert installation & bringing the showroom directly to homeowners.

We want homeowners to feel comfortable throughout the entire process, from the first consultation to the final installation. That's what has earned the trust of so many North Jersey families.” — Andy Gorstein, Owner of The Blind Spot

POMPTON LAKES, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Blind Spot , North Jersey's trusted source for custom window coverings, is proud to announce its feature in the latest issue of Wyckoff Living magazine. The feature spotlights the company's family roots, customer-first philosophy, and innovative mobile showroom experience that has helped homeowners find the perfect custom blinds , shades, and shutters for decades.Founded in 1987, The Blind Spot has built its reputation on delivering personalized service rather than a traditional retail experience. Guided by its longtime slogan, "We'll Bring The Store To Your Door," the company provides in-home consultations where customers can view samples in their own lighting, receive professional measurements, and enjoy expert installation, all without the hassle of visiting a showroom."We're honored to be recognized by Wyckoff Living," said Andy Gorstein, owner of The Blind Spot. "This feature reflects what has always mattered most to us, building relationships with our customers and helping them create homes they truly love. Every project is personal because every family and every home is different."Unlike many window covering retailers, The Blind Spot focuses on creating a highly customized experience from consultation through installation. The company offers a wide selection of custom window coverings, including blinds, shades, shutters, and Hunter Douglas products, while helping homeowners choose solutions that complement both their style and functional needs.Serving homeowners throughout North Jersey, The Blind Spot has become known for:• Personalized in-home consultations• Free professional measurements• Expert installation• Custom blinds, shades, and shutters• Premium Hunter Douglas products• Family-owned service built on decades of experience• American-made and discounted product optionsThe magazine feature also shares the story behind The Blind Spot's evolution, highlighting how the business embraced the mobile showroom model years before it became an industry trend. By bringing product samples directly into customers' homes, clients can confidently compare colors, materials, and styles in their own space, resulting in better design decisions and a smoother buying experience."Our goal has never been to simply sell window coverings," Gorstein added. "We want homeowners to feel comfortable throughout the entire process, from the first consultation to the final installation. That's what has earned the trust of so many North Jersey families."As The Blind Spot continues serving communities across North Jersey, the company remains committed to the same values that have driven its success since 1987: professionalism, personalized service, family values, and quality craftsmanship.The feature in Wyckoff Living serves as a celebration of those values and the relationships The Blind Spot has built throughout the region.Homeowners interested in upgrading their windows with custom blinds, shades, or shutters can schedule a complimentary in-home consultation and experience firsthand why The Blind Spot continues to be a trusted name in North Jersey window coverings.About The Blind SpotThe Blind Spot is a family-owned custom window covering company serving homeowners throughout North Jersey. Since 1987, the company has specialized in custom blinds, shades, shutters, and Hunter Douglas window treatments. Through personalized in-home consultations, free professional measurements, and expert installation, The Blind Spot delivers tailored solutions designed to enhance every home. Guided by its motto, "We'll Bring The Store To Your Door," the company combines convenience, craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service to create beautiful living spaces.

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