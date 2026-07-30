Can Farms Survive Without Pesticide-Treated Seeds? New Film Reveals Farmers' Experiences Ahead of VT's Neonic Phase-Out

Community screenings across Vermont begin this August

MONTPELIER, VT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Vermont prepares to phase out neonicotinoid-treated seeds – an insecticide treatment used primarily on row crops like corn and soybeans – by 2029 under the state's Pollinator Protection Act, a new documentary invites farmers, agricultural professionals, and community members to hear directly from those already farming without them.Produced by the One Hive Foundation with support from the Lintilhac Foundation, Seeding Change: Farming Beyond Neonics premieres this August with a series of public screenings across Vermont. The documentary follows farmers and researchers from Vermont, New York, and Quebec as they share their experiences, research, challenges, and successes in growing crops without neonicotinoid-treated seeds. The film aims to provide practical insights and encourage informed conversations as agricultural practices continue to evolve and bans take effect.Vermont became the second state in the nation, behind New York, to enact legislation restricting the use of neonicotinoid-treated field crop seeds when the Pollinator Protection Act passed in 2024. The law phases out the use of neonicotinoids by 2029, prompting questions from many farmers about what this transition will mean in practice.The legislation reflects growing concerns about the unintended impacts of neonicotinoids beyond their target pests, including risks to pollinators, other beneficial insects, wildlife, and potential impacts to human health. Because these insecticides are systemic, they are absorbed throughout the plant and can move into the surrounding environment through sources such as soil, water, and pollen, raising concerns about their broader ecological effects."Many farmers have concerns about a future managing crop pests without neonic-treated seeds.," said Dr. Samantha Alger, Scientific Advisor to the One Hive Foundation. "Rather than speculate, this film highlights the experiences of farmers who have already navigated that transition, alongside university researchers who are studying the outcomes in the field."Seeding Change builds upon a 2024 panel discussion hosted by the University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops & Soils Program and the Vermont Bee Lab, which brought Quebec farmers together to discuss their experiences after moving away from neonic-treated seeds in 2019. The new documentary expands that conversation through on-farm interviews and includes updated perspectives from Extension specialists and researchers conducting current field trials throughout the Northeast. The One Hive Foundation Agricultural Stewardship Program Manager, Dr. Alisha Utter, noted the importance of hosting community-based screenings: “We recognize that this is a divisive issue and we look forward to bringing neighbors together to collectively learn from those on the forefront of the transition and engage in open discussion. Farmers are facing unprecedented challenges and we are here to support them through experimenting, exchanging farmer-to-farmer information - and not only surviving, but thriving, for generations to come.”The film is intended for:Farmers and land stewards.Agricultural service providers, crop consultants, and Extension professionals.Policymakers and conservation organizations.Anyone interested in Vermont agriculture, pollinator conservation, and the future of food production.Upcoming Vermont Screenings:August 4 – Cedar Circle Farm, Thetford, VT (Film Preview & Pizza Social)August 8 – Savoy Theater, Montpelier, VT (Film Premiere & Panel Discussion)August 27 – The Farm Upstream, Jericho, VT (Film Screening & Pizza Social)October 13 – Marquis Theatre, Middlebury VT (Film Screening and Discussion)October 22 – Shelburne Farms, Shelburne, VT (Film Screening and Discussion)For tickets, screening details, the film trailer, and additional resources, visit seedingchangefarmingfilm.com. Organizations interested in hosting additional screenings are encouraged to contact Alisha Utter, PhD at alisha@onehivefoundation.org.About the One Hive FoundationThe One Hive Foundation is a private foundation that supports research and nonprofit organizations working to promote pollinator health and ecologically responsible agriculture. By catalyzing scientific research, public education, and collaborative partnerships, the Foundation works to advance practical, science-based solutions for agriculture and environmental stewardship.Media AssetsThe Seeding Change trailer, logo, and a related photo are available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1A35bCENxUtg6Y-KCsckcoIUf57NrQeck Media ContactAlisha Utter, PhDAgricultural Stewardship Program ManagerOne Hive FoundationAlisha@onehivefoundation.org845-943-0866

Seeding Change Trailer

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