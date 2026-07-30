Burlington City and Burlington Township

Project Type: Burlington County

Description: Milling and paving Columbus Road (CR 543) from State Route 130 in Burlington City to 200 feet East of Neck Road in Burlington Township.

Limits: From State Route 130 in Burlington City to 200 feet East of Neck Road in Burlington Township.

Impact: Westbound Traffic on CR 543 will be maintained during the milling and paving operation, and Eastbound Traffic on CR 543 will be detoured using State Route 130 to County Route 659, to County Route 661, to County Route 660, and ending at County Route 543. All detour signage will be in place. Motorists using the roadway may experience delays and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work.

Contractor: Arawak Paving Company, Inc. of Hammonton, NJ