Full Marks Press Ai Ethics & Responsible AI Natural-Language-Processing Deep Learning and Generative AI Neural Networks

A UK imprint is giving students free, edition-dated study guides for AI and machine-learning modules, and inviting honest reader reviews.

Trust is not something you bolt on once an AI system works. It is either in the foundations or it is missing. We wrote our guides that way.” — Sotiris Spyrou, founder of Verity AI and author at Full Marks Press

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full Marks Press , the academic imprint of UK AI-trust consultancy Verity AI, is giving university students and lecturers free review copies of its AI and machine-learning study guides. Any reader can choose a guide at fullmarkspress.com/free , and the ebook is sent to their inbox at no cost.The offer answers a problem students know well. University AI modules move faster than the textbooks written for them. Transformer architectures, large language models and the methods that carry the marks can change between one academic year and the next, and standard course texts are often a step behind by the time they reach a reading list. Full Marks Press writes concise study guides that name the architectures, papers and techniques that matter this year, and each guide states its edition date on the cover so a student can see how current it is.Under the campaign, a reader picks a title, gives an email address, and receives the ebook as a free review copy. The imprint asks only that, if the guide helps, the reader leaves an honest review. Reviews are voluntary, and readers are told plainly that an honest opinion is what is wanted, whether it is positive or not. First readers also receive each new guide free, ahead of general release.Sotiris Spyrou, founder of Verity AI and author at Full Marks Press, said: "The students reading these guides are the people who will build the next wave of AI. So responsible AI runs through the technical chapters, next to the maths and the methods, never in a box at the end. Trust is not something you bolt on once the system works. It is either in the foundations or it is missing."6 guides are live now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback: Machine Learning, Neural Networks, Deep Learning and Generative AI, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and AI Ethics and Responsible AI. Further titles, including Mathematics for AI, MLOps and Programming for AI, are in production. Each guide is written by people who build, train and evaluate these systems professionally, and reflects how the technology behaves in practice rather than the lecture-slide version that costs marks at postgraduate level.Responsible AI runs through the technical chapters rather than sitting in a box at the end. Bias, evaluation limits, safety and governance appear alongside the methods they apply to, because that is where the harder exam questions are moving. Each guide pairs worked examples with the reasoning a mark scheme rewards, so a student sees not only the answer but why it earns the grade.The free review copies are offered as university study guides for AI that students can read and judge for themselves before recommending them to a class or a library. Details and titles are at fullmarkspress.com/free.Full Marks Press is the academic imprint of Verity AI, a UK consultancy working on AI and machine learning trust and safety. Its guiding line is simple: current enough to trust, rigorous enough to earn the grade.Notes to editors: Full Marks Press publishes edition-dated study companions for university AI and machine-learning modules, in paperback and ebook. 6 guides are live, with more in production. Free review copies are available at fullmarkspress.com/free; readers are invited, not required, to leave honest reviews. Full Marks Press is an imprint of Verity AI Ltd.

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