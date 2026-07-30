Department of Driver Services (DDS) urges drivers to practice back to school safety when driving particularly when approaching or following school buses.

Drivers are required to stop when approaching or meeting a stopped school bus that has its lights flashing and is loading or unloading passengers. The exception to this rule is when highways are separated in the center by median strips. In this situation, only vehicles following or traveling alongside a school bus in the same direction must stop. A warning will be given in advance by the flashing red or amber lights on the front and rear of the bus. After stopping, drivers must remain stopped until the bus resumes motion or deactivates its warning signals and all loading or unloading passengers have cleared the roadway. A conviction of failure to stop for a school bus will add six (6) points to the driver’s motor vehicle record. DDS is authorized to suspend a license if its records or other evidence shows that a driver has accumulated fifteen (15) points within twenty-four (24) months under the point system, including violations committed out of state.

DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon reminds us “As students return to school, we want every driver to slow down and stay alert around school buses, especially in neighborhoods and school zones. Please obey school signs, lights, and signals, but also watch carefully for children walking, crossing the street, or waiting for the bus. Their safety is our shared responsibility, and we want every child to get to and from school safely.”

The Georgia Department of Education and county school systems are responsible for the recruitment, training, testing and administration of student transportation. The Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division is the agency responsible for the inspection of school buses for mechanical safety.

Please consider adding your Georgia Digital License and ID to your Smartphone Wallet https://dds.georgia.gov/georgia-licenseid/ga-digital-id.