TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waiver for Main Island, Hawaii, due to the Kawaihae Road Fire

DefenseHealthAgency Media Advisory

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 27, 2026

TRICAREauthorizestemporaryprescriptionrefillwaiverforMain Island,Hawaii,due tothe Kawaihae Road Fire

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia–The Defense Health AgencyannouncedthatTRICARE beneficiariesonMain Island,Hawaii,may receive emergency prescription refillsnow throughAug. 6,duetothe Kawaihae Road Fire.

Toreceivean emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy.If the bottle isunavailableorthelabelisdamaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts, Inc.,or their retail network pharmacyforassistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scriptsat1-877-363-1303, orsearch thehttps://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.

If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled.Prescriptions filled by a retailchainmaybe filled atanother store in that chain.If theclinician who prescribed the medicationis available,beneficiariescan ask them tocall in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

As a reminder, TRICARE beneficiaries, other thanactive dutyservice members,may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider anddo not need a referral. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies.Any TRICARE beneficiary whoreasonably believesthey have an emergency should always call 911or,go to the nearestemergency room.

Beneficiaries are advised tovisitExpressScripts’https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/notices/weather/2026-jul-27/state-emergency-alert-kawaihae-road-fire-hawaiifor updates.

###

The Defense Health Agency provides health services to9.5millionbeneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHAoperatesone of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics,and dental facilities.

Defense Health Agency*[dha.mil]()*

Join the Defense Health Agency online community