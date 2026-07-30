Tulsa District celebrates student interns on National Infrastructure Day

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is celebrating National Intern Day, July 30, 2026.

Tulsa District is highlighting the next generation of talent to build and maintain the Nation’s Infrastructure.

The Tulsa District’s student interns have spent their summer bringing fresh perspectives, academic expertise, and dedication to the district.

Internships provide students with the opportunity to practically apply skills they have learned through formal education, shadow USACE engineers, and gain real world experience while being part of a team that addresses the Nation’s toughest infrastructure challenges.

Joseph Neves is assigned to the Tulsa District Resident Office, where he’s supporting construction efforts on projects like the Fort Gibson Dam Bridge replacement. Neves is a senior Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering major at Oklahoma State University.

Mason Shelton, is assigned to the Tulsa District Civil Design section where is learning to conduct fracture critical analysis for hydraulic steel structures and shadowing district engineers. Shelton is a junior at Oklahoma State University where he is majoring in Civil Engineering.

Peyton Jones is assigned to the Tulsa District Hydraulics and Hydrology Branch where he is reviewing studies that support water management efforts and shadowing engineers. Jones is a junior at Oklahoma State University Tulsa Campus where he is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Edwar Santiago is assigned to the Infrastructure Section where he has supported stilling basin inspections at Canton Dam and performed fracture critical analysis for the Eufaula Dam sluice vertical lift gate. Edwar is a senior at Oklahoma State University. He is majoring in Civil Engineering.

The Tulsa District recognizes its civilian workforce is critical to maintaining operational readiness.