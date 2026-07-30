TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Overnight Alternating Lane Closures on I-64 West

Contract crews to perform asphalt paving operations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (July 30, 2026) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of overnight alternating lane closures on Interstate 64 West beginning Sunday, Aug. 2, in Franklin County.

Overnight alternating lane closures will occur nightly from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 14, on I-64 West between mile markers 53 and 58 (between U.S. 127 and U.S. 60). The overnight alternating lane closures are necessary for contract crews to perform asphalt paving operations.

Motorists are advised to follow all lane closure restrictions, use caution when traveling through the work zone, and plan for additional travel time.

The work is part of the I-64 improvement project between the Frankfort exits (mile markers 53 and 58), which includes milling removing the existing asphalt surface followed by resurfacing with new asphalt pavement. Other improvements to the 5-mile corridor include bridge repairs and bridge crash wall repairs. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the Fall of 2026.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. For the latest traffic and travel updates across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, visit goky.ky.gov. Information specific to District 5 counties is also available on Facebook and X.