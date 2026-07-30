Barger & Associates Urges North Texas Homeowners to Prepare Ahead of Peak Hail Season

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With the National Weather Service flagging above-average hail risk this May, the Southlake agency outlines steps to take before the next storm hits.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As North Texas enters the most active stretch of its severe weather calendar, Barger & Associates is encouraging Southlake-area homeowners to review their coverage and document their property before the next round of storms moves through the region.Hail season across North Texas typically runs from March through June, with the heaviest concentration of damaging storms in April and May. This year, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has graded May at above-average risk for severe hail across the area, and the metroplex has already recorded several hail-producing storms this spring. On May 9, golf-ball-sized hail moved through northern Tarrant and Denton counties, including Southlake, Keller, Trophy Club, and Westlake. With the dryline that fuels these storms still active west of the metroplex, forecasters expect the threat to continue into June.Many homeowners only discover gaps in their protection after a storm has already caused damage. To get ahead of that, Barger & Associates recommends a simple two-part routine for the weeks ahead. First, schedule an annual policy review so coverage reflects current home values, recent renovations, and any detached structures. Second, build a photo record of the property while conditions are calm, capturing the roof, windows, skylights, gutters, and any solar panels or satellite equipment. A dated set of before-storm images can make the difference when it comes time to substantiate a claim."The worst time to learn about a coverage gap is the morning after a hailstorm. We tell every Southlake family the same thing: photograph your roof now, while the sky is calm," said Joshua Barger, Owner of Barger & Associates in Southlake, TX When damage does occur, the agency's fully licensed team coordinates directly with the carrier to clarify documentation requirements, track the claim, and resolve disputes that can otherwise delay a settlement. Founded in Southlake in 2012, Barger & Associates built its practice around naming a real person who knows each client's policy rather than routing storm-season calls through an anonymous line, an approach that matters most in the days after a widespread event when call volume spikes.Homeowners should also keep the calendar in mind beyond the spring. North Texas sees a secondary severe weather peak in October, when cooler fronts collide with lingering Gulf moisture, so a review completed now carries protection through both halves of the year. Residents who want to evaluate their current coverage ahead of the next storm can reach the agency's Southlake office for a walkthrough of their existing policy.Barger & Associates is an Allstate insurance agency based in Southlake, Texas, serving families and households across the state with auto, home, life, renters, and motorcycle coverage. Founded in 2012 by owner Joshua Barger, the agency operates with a fully licensed local team and a relationship-first approach built on annual policy reviews, claims advocacy, and straightforward guidance. Recognized by D Magazine across multiple years as one of the best agencies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Barger & Associates remains rooted in the Southlake community it serves. Learn more at https://bargerandassociates.com/ ###Media ContactBarger & Associates: Allstate InsuranceAddress: 170 Players Cir, Southlake, TX 76092Phone: (972) 206-1234Website: https://bargerandassociates.com/

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