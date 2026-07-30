Grand Harbor's $36M Renaissance Gets a Digital Home: Vero Premier Properties Launches GrandHarborHomesVeroBeach.com

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Vero Premier Properties Launches GrandHarborHomesVeroBeach.com as Technology Partner Luxury Presence Wins Top Innovation Award at Inman Connect San Dieg

Grand Harbor's five-year comeback finally has a digital address as ambitious as the club itself — and Luxury Presence's Inman award confirms we built it on exactly the right foundation.” — Ben Bryk

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vero Premier Properties Launches GrandHarborHomesVeroBeach.com as Technology Partner Luxury Presence Wins Real Estate's Top Innovation AwardThe new website debuts as the definitive online source for Grand Harbor Golf & Beach Club — timed to the community's member-approved $36 million amenity transformation — on the same platform just named Most Innovative Marketing Solution at Inman Connect San Diego.Vero Premier Properties, the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Paradise Global Luxury, today announced the launch of GrandHarborHomesVeroBeach.com, a dedicated digital destination for Grand Harbor Golf & Beach Club on Vero Beach's barrier island. The launch coincides with a milestone for the firm's technology partner: Luxury Presence, the platform powering the entire Vero Premier Properties digital portfolio, was named the 2026 Most Innovative Marketing Solution at the Inman Innovator Awards, announced live at Inman Connect San Diego before an audience of roughly 3,000 agents, brokers, and executives.A Permanent Digital Address for Grand HarborGrandHarborHomesVeroBeach.com brings every dimension of the 900-acre, 1,180-home country club community into a single destination: live MLS search of available Grand Harbor homes and condominiums, in-depth coverage of the club's two renovated 18-hole championship golf courses — the Pete Dye-designed Harbor Course and the Joe Lee-designed River Course — plus the private beach club, deep-water marina, tennis and pickleball programs, and neighborhood-by-neighborhood buyer guides. The site is engineered for the affluent relocation buyers who drive the barrier island market from the Northeast, the Midwest, and South Florida.The timing is deliberate. Grand Harbor members recently voted 77 percent in favor of a $36 million capital program headlined by The Cove Lifestyle + Fitness Center, a 15,000-square-foot wellness facility designed by Leo A. Daly, alongside a new 6,000-square-foot two-story dining wing, renovated locker rooms, and an expanded golf shop. The vote caps a five-year revival that has grown membership from 586 to 1,120, lowered the average member age from 79 to 72, added eight new pickleball courts, and renovated both championship courses.“Grand Harbor is in the middle of the most remarkable club revival Vero Beach has ever recorded, and the buyers fueling it — from Greenwich to Winnetka to Palm Beach — begin their search online, often 1,200 miles from our front gate,” said Ben Bryk, Co-Founding Principal of Vero Premier Properties. “GrandHarborHomesVeroBeach.com gives that story a permanent address: every listing, every amenity, every market number, in one place.”An Award-Winning Platform Behind Every ListingThe Inman Innovator Awards, presented since 1998 by real estate's news organization of record, honor the companies genuinely moving the industry forward. Luxury Presence, headquartered in Austin, earned the 2026 marketing honor on the strength of a remarkable year: the company surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue — a threshold fewer than 2 percent of venture-backed software firms ever reach — now serves more than 100,000 agents across nearly 20,000 real estate businesses, and in January closed a $37 million funding round led for the third consecutive time by Bessemer Venture Partners. Roughly 30 percent of the agents and teams ranked by The Wall Street Journal and RealTrends run their businesses on the platform, and Luxury Presence has deployed what it describes as the industry's first fully autonomous AI marketing team.“We chose Luxury Presence deliberately, for exactly the qualities Inman just recognized,” said J. Vance Brinkerhoff, Co-Founding Principal. “Every home we represent inherits an award-winning presentation layer — cinematic media, institutional-grade design, live MLS search — and our sites are built to surface where today's buyers actually begin, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews.”The Grand Harbor site joins a purpose-built portfolio that includes the firm's flagship, FloridaEastCoastLuxuryHomes.com, the community site SeaOaksHomesVeroBeach.com, and the Vero Premier Properties mobile app — the only proprietary brokerage app of its kind within 100 miles — all engineered on the Luxury Presence platform.About Vero Premier PropertiesVero Premier Properties is the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Paradise Global Luxury, founded by Ben Bryk and J. Vance Brinkerhoff and headquartered at 4265 A1A, Suite 3, on Vero Beach's barrier island. With more than 35 years of combined experience, over 2,000 transactions, and more than $1.2 billion in career sales, the team ranks in the top 1.5 percent of real estate professionals nationwide per RealTrends Verified and has been named among the Top 10 Most Trusted Agents in Florida by Apple News. The firm specializes in the barrier island's premier communities, including Grand Harbor, Sea Oaks, John's Island, Orchid Island, and Windsor.Media ContactBen Bryk — Co-Founding Principal — 772-713-9455 — bentherealestateguy@gmail.comJ. Vance Brinkerhoff — Co-Founding Principal — 772-913-3426GrandHarborHomesVeroBeach.com | FloridaEastCoastLuxuryHomes.com

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