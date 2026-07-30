Barger & Associates Marks 14 Years Serving Southlake and Texas Families with Allstate Insurance

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Southlake agency has grown to a team of more than 20 licensed professionals serving more than 70 Texas communities with auto, home, life, and renters coverage.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barger & Associates , the Southlake-based Allstate insurance agency founded in 2012, marks its 14th year in business this month, a milestone defined by consistent growth, statewide expansion, and a team that has grown from a solo operation into an agency of more than 20 licensed professionals serving families across Texas.Owner Joshua Barger launched the agency with a focus on personal service in the Southlake community. Over the following 14 years, that foundation expanded into a statewide operation covering more than 70 Texas communities, including markets from Amarillo and El Paso to Corpus Christi and Houston. The agency offers auto, homeowners, life, renters, and motorcycle insurance through Allstate, with a service model built around direct agent relationships and annual policy reviews that adjust coverage as clients' lives and assets change."Fourteen years in, the work still feels personal. Every policy we write is for a neighbor, a family, a person we're likely to see at the grocery store," said Joshua Barger, Owner of Barger & Associates in Southlake, TX The agency has earned multiple Allstate performance distinctions over its history, including the Allstate Chairman's Inner Circle and Honor Ring recognitions, which are reserved for agencies that consistently meet high benchmarks across policyholder retention and customer satisfaction. D Magazine has also recognized the agency among the best insurance providers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for multiple consecutive years.The team of more than 20 licensed professionals at Barger & Associates includes licensed specialists across sales, service, and claims advocacy. Dedicated staff roles include a General Manager, Sales Manager, Service Manager, Senior Licensed Claims Specialist, and multiple Senior Licensed Sales Representatives, along with bilingual capabilities to serve Spanish-speaking clients throughout Texas. A dedicated claims advocacy function helps policyholders coordinate documentation and navigate the claims process from initial report through settlement.The agency conducts systematic annual policy reviews to ensure coverage aligns with changes in property values, household composition, and liability exposure. This review process has been a consistent part of the agency's service model since its founding, distinguishing Barger & Associates from transactional models where clients manage renewals without ongoing agent involvement.Barger & Associates serves a wide cross-section of Texas households, including first-time homebuyers navigating coverage requirements, families bundling auto and home policies, young professionals establishing renters coverage, and long-term clients returning for life insurance guidance as their circumstances evolve. The agency's presence across multiple regions of the state allows agents to account for local risk factors, including North Texas hail exposure and Gulf Coast weather patterns, when structuring individual coverage recommendations.The Southlake office at 170 Players Circle serves as the central hub for the agency's statewide operations. Clients and prospective policyholders can schedule a coverage consultation by calling (972) 206-1234.Barger & Associates is an Allstate insurance agency based in Southlake, Texas, serving families and individuals across more than 70 communities throughout the state. Founded by Joshua Barger in 2012, the agency provides auto, homeowners, life, renters, and motorcycle insurance with a service model that emphasizes direct agent relationships, annual policy reviews, and dedicated claims support. The team of more than 20 licensed professionals includes bilingual staff and specialists across sales, service, and claims advocacy. More information is available at https://bargerandassociates.com/ ###Media ContactBarger & Associates: Allstate InsuranceAddress: 170 Players Cir, Southlake, TX 76092Phone: (972) 206-1234Website: https://bargerandassociates.com/

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