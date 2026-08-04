Dr. Mark Miller, True Health Solutions focuses on root-cause diabetes care with functional medicine & clinical nutrition

True Health Solutions in Lexington helps individuals with diabetes through functional medicine and clinical nutrition focused on identifying root causes.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Health Solutions , led by Dr. Mark Miller, provides a functional medicine approach to diabetes care that emphasizes identifying and addressing the underlying factors contributing to blood sugar imbalances. Serving individuals throughout Lexington and surrounding communities, the practice combines clinical nutrition, comprehensive health assessments, and personalized care plans to support long-term metabolic health rather than focusing solely on symptom management.Through its evidence-informed approach, True Health Solutions evaluates lifestyle habits, nutritional status, inflammation, gut health, hormone balance, and other factors that may influence glucose regulation. By understanding the unique health profile of each individual, Dr. Miller develops personalized strategies designed to help patients make sustainable improvements that support overall wellness and healthier metabolic function.Unlike standardized treatment models, functional medicine recognizes that diabetes affects every individual differently. Clinical nutrition plays a central role in helping patients make informed dietary choices while addressing nutritional deficiencies and lifestyle factors that may contribute to insulin resistance and chronic inflammation. This individualized approach allows patients to better understand their health and actively participate in managing their condition.In addition to diabetes support, True Health Solutions offers a range of functional medicine services focused on improving whole-body health through personalized evaluations and patient education. Individuals seeking more information about the practice and wanting to learn more about Dr. Mark Miller can schedule a consultation As more individuals seek personalized approaches to chronic disease management, True Health Solutions continues to provide patient-centered care that addresses the root causes of diabetes while supporting long-term health through functional medicine and clinical nutrition.About True Health Solutions:True Health Solutions is a functional medicine practice located in Lexington, Kentucky, led by Dr. Mark Miller. The practice provides personalized healthcare focused on identifying and addressing the root causes of chronic health conditions through comprehensive evaluations, clinical nutrition, lifestyle medicine, and individualized treatment plans. True Health Solutions is committed to helping patients improve their overall health with evidence-informed, patient-centered care.

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