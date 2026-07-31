MarbleBLU Marks Nearly 30 Years of Marble and Stone Restoration in Manhattan, New York

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Founded in 1997, MarbleBLU provides marble repair, polishing and stone restoration for residential and commercial properties across Manhattan and NYC.

In approximately 99% of the marble projects we evaluate, replacement is unnecessary. We can often restore the original stone to look new again and, in many cases, better than new.” — Robert Goldstein, Owner of MarbleBLU

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarbleBLU is recognizing nearly 30 years of professional marble and natural stone restoration experience. Founded in 1997 and owned by Robert Goldstein, the company provides residential and commercial marble repair, polishing, cleaning, refinishing, and stone restoration services throughout Manhattan and New York City.MarbleBLU restores marble floors, countertops, showers, bathroom vanities, walls, entryways, building lobbies, and other natural stone surfaces affected by dullness, etching, stains, scratches, cracks, chips, traffic wear, uneven finishes, and damaged grout.The company’s services include marble cleaning, marble repair, honing, polishing, refinishing, sealing, stain removal, etch removal, countertop restoration, terrazzo restoration, tile repair, grout restoration, and scheduled commercial floor maintenance.“Many property owners believe damaged marble must be removed and replaced, but based on our experience, approximately 99% of the marble projects we evaluate do not require complete replacement,” said Robert Goldstein, owner of MarbleBLU. “Through professional repair, honing, polishing, and refinishing, we can often make the original marble look new again and, in many cases, achieve a finish that looks better than it did before the damage occurred.”Professional marble restoration can correct significant surface damage without the expense and disruption of removing the original stone. When marble remains structurally suitable for restoration, scratches, stains, etching, dull areas, cracks, chips, damaged seams, and uneven finishes can often be repaired or refinished.MarbleBLU works with homeowners, property managers, interior designers, contractors, hotels, condominium buildings, cooperative buildings, offices, retail properties, and other commercial facilities throughout Manhattan.Residential clients commonly contact the company for marble countertop repair, floor polishing, shower restoration, crack and chip repair, stain removal, etch removal, sealing, and grout repair. Commercial clients often request marble and terrazzo lobby polishing, traffic-wear correction, floor repairs, sealing, and recurring maintenance programs.Each project begins with an evaluation of the stone, surface condition, type of damage, desired finish, and ongoing maintenance needs. This allows MarbleBLU to recommend the appropriate repair or restoration process instead of using the same treatment on every surface.Honing can reduce etching, scratches, traffic patterns, and uneven finishes. Polishing restores the selected level of shine, while professional repair methods can address cracks, chips, holes, broken edges, and damaged seams. The goal is to preserve the original stone whenever practical and return it to a clean, even, newly finished appearance.Regular maintenance is especially important for Manhattan kitchens, bathrooms, building lobbies, hotels, offices, and retail properties. Dirt, moisture, salt, foot traffic, improper cleaning products, and delayed repairs can gradually damage marble and terrazzo surfaces.MarbleBLU provides one-time restoration services and customized maintenance programs based on stone type, level of use, traffic patterns, existing damage, and property requirements. Scheduled maintenance can help control wear before more extensive grinding, repair, or refinishing becomes necessary.The company also provides protective treatments for marble countertops and other high-use surfaces. These services are designed to help reduce staining, etching, moisture absorption, and premature wear while maintaining the appearance of the stone.About MarbleBLUFounded in 1997 and owned by Robert Goldstein, MarbleBLU provides marble cleaning, repair, polishing, honing, refinishing, sealing, countertop restoration, terrazzo restoration, tile repair, grout restoration, and commercial floor maintenance throughout Manhattan and New York City.For more information or to request a marble and stone restoration evaluation, visit www.marbleblu.com

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