Xtrip Inc. Expands Middle East and Americas Footprint with New Regional Office Openings in Dubai and the Caribbean

Xtrip Inc. has officially expanded its global presence into the Middle East and Caribbean regions.

Dubai is the undisputed global hub for luxury and long-haul travel, while the Caribbean represents one of the most dynamic resort and island mobility ecosystems on Earth.” — Brandy Chen, Chief Commercial Officer of Xtrip Inc.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xtrip Inc. has officially expanded its global presence into the Middle East and Caribbean regions with the inauguration of new enterprise offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and George Town, Cayman Islands (Caribbean Hub).Tapping into Luxury, Corporate, and Island Hospitality CorridorsThe opening of the Dubai and Caribbean branches equips Xtrip Inc. to directly address the specialized requirements of luxury hospitality conglomerates, private aviation networks, sovereign wealth enterprise fleets, and island travel logistics.●Dubai Office (Dubai International Financial Centre - DIFC): Designed as Xtrip’s Middle East & North Africa (MENA) headquarters, the Dubai center focuses on serving enterprise corporate travel accounts, luxury hospitality integrations, and high-consequence government travel solutions. The DIFC setup ensures full integration with regional banking and fintech infrastructure.●Caribbean Regional Office (Grand Cayman & Barbados): The Caribbean facility serves as the operational nerve center for Xtrip's resort technology, island hopping mobility networks, maritime/cruise enterprise logistics, and tax-efficient corporate travel solutions across North and South America’s primary island destinations."Dubai is the undisputed global hub for luxury and long-haul travel, while the Caribbean represents one of the most dynamic resort and island mobility ecosystems on Earth," stated Xtrip’s Chief Commercial Officer. "With dedicated teams on the ground in DIFC and the Caribbean, Xtrip Inc. can provide 24/7 follow-the-sun service and tailored technology architectures for our enterprise clients in these high-value markets."Both new offices feature full-service implementation teams, multi-lingual account managers, and specialized enterprise technical support units.

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