Banquets Scheduled for 2026 South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor Inductees

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor Committee recently announced June Hansen, Civil Rights Compliance Officer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) and Kari Karst, President / CEO of BX Civil & Construction as its 2026 inductees. The purpose of the Transportation Hall of Honor is to recognize those who have made a lasting, valuable, or unique contribution to South Dakota’s air, highway, public transit, or rail transportation system. With the addition of Hansen and Karst, the Hall of Honor, which originated in 1972, now includes 101 inductees.

Each inductee is being recognized at a banquet by the Transportation Hall of Honor Committee. The public is invited to attend to honor June Hansen and Kari Karst for their dedicated service to South Dakota’s public transportation system.

June Hansen Hall of Honor Banquet:



Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, 5 p.m. doors open, hearty appetizers offered. Induction program begins at 6 p.m.

Location: Missouri Avenue Event Center, 217 W. Missouri Ave., in Pierre, SD

Ticket Cost/Deadline: Tickets are $25 per person. The deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

Kari Karst Hall of Honor Banquet:



Date and Time: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, 5:30 p.m. doors open, with 6 p.m. buffet dinner. Induction program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Riverside Event Center, 317 E. 4th St., in Dell Rapids, SD

Ticket Cost/Deadline: Tickets are $35 per person. The deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

Ticket Reservations/Payment:

For additional information, or to purchase tickets for either banquet, please contact Kari Kroll, Executive Assistant, at 605-773-5105 or via email at kari.kroll@state.sd.us. Acceptable ticket payment options include cash or check. Upon receipt of a paid reservation, an electronic ticket will be emailed to each guest to be presented at the banquet.

Find additional information and a photo of each inductee at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot/media/press-releases/hansen-and-karst-chosen-as-2026-south-dakota-transportation-hall-of-honor-inductees/.

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