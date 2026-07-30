Form 941 (Q2-2026) Deadline Is Tomorrow: TaxZerone Urges Employers to E-File Before Midnight to Avoid IRS Penalties

Employment Tax Forms - Q2

Employers must file Q2 2026 Form 941 before July 31. TaxZerone, the #1 IRS-authorized e-file provider, lets you submit your payroll tax return in minutes.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the IRS deadline of July 31, 2026, just one day away, employers across the United States are running out of time to file Form 941 for the second quarter of 2026 (April through June). Businesses that have not yet submitted their quarterly payroll tax return are encouraged to complete their filing before tomorrow's deadline to remain compliant with IRS requirements and avoid late-filing penalties and interest.Form 941, Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return, is used to report federal income tax withheld from employees' wages, as well as the employer's and employees' shares of Social Security and Medicare taxes.TaxZerone provides a fast, secure, and IRS-compliant e-filing platform designed for businesses of all sizes—from small employers to large enterprises, payroll providers, and tax professionals.File Form 941 Before the July 31 DeadlineThe IRS generally requires employers to file Form 941 (Q2 2026) by July 31, 2026. Employers who have deposited all employment taxes on time and in full may qualify for an additional 10 calendar days to file their return, as permitted under IRS rules.Don't wait until the last minute. File your Form 941 today through TaxZerone to avoid unnecessary penalties and filing delays.Why This Deadline MattersEmployers who miss the July 31 deadline may face IRS penalties that increase the longer the return remains unfiled:✔️ Failure-to-File Penalty: 5% of the unpaid tax per month (or part of a month), up to 25% maximum✔️ Failure-to-Pay Penalty: 0.5% of unpaid taxes per month, up to 25% maximum✔️ Failure-to-Deposit Penalty (Payroll Tax Deposits)🟣 1–5 days late: 2% of the unpaid deposit.🟣 6–15 days late: 5% of the unpaid deposit.🟣 Over 15 days late: 10% of the unpaid deposit.🟣 10+ days after IRS notice: 15% of the unpaid deposit.✔️ Interest Charges: Additional interest accrues on unpaid balances until fully paidWho Must File Form 941?Most employers are required to file Form 941 if they:✔️ Pay wages subject to federal income tax withholding.✔️ Report Social Security and Medicare taxes.✔️ Pay wages to one or more employees during Q2 2026 (April through June).Even if you had no payroll tax liability during the quarter, you may still be required to file a zero return. TaxZerone makes this process easy with its "No Taxes to Report" filing option.Why Employers Choose TaxZeroneTaxZerone helps employers stay compliant while simplifying the filing process through features such as:✔️ Instant IRS acknowledgment after successful transmission✔️ Secure, encrypted IRS-compliant data transmission✔️ Digital filing records for future reference and audits✔️ Faster processing than traditional paper filing✔️ Built-in IRS business rule validations to minimize errorsComplete Your Return in MinutesEmployers who have not yet started preparing their Form 941 can still complete their filing before tomorrow's deadline.Filing with TaxZerone takes just a few simple steps:1️⃣ Create or log in to your TaxZerone account.2️⃣ Select Form 941 for Quarter 2 of 2026.3️⃣ Enter or import payroll information.4️⃣ Electronically sign and submit the completed return to the IRS.For employers who have already started preparing their return, TaxZerone automatically saves progress, allowing users to resume where they left off without re-entering information.File Smarter with Advanced Form 941 FeaturesTaxZerone includes powerful features designed to simplify payroll tax filing:☑️ Bulk Data Upload: Upload multiple payroll records at once to save time.☑️ Multi-Return Filing: File multiple Form 941 returns in one account.☑️ Automatic Tax Calculations: Taxes are calculated automatically as payroll information is entered.☑️ Flexible Payment Options: Pay taxes using EFW, EFTPS, credit/debit card, or check.☑️ Free 94X Online Signature PIN: Sign Form 941 securely at no additional cost.☑️ Schedule B & Form 8974 Support: Easily report tax liabilities and claim qualified research payroll tax credits.☑️ 941 Schedule R Support: Ideal for reporting agents filing on behalf of multiple clients.☑️ Multiple E-Signature Options: Sign using Form 8453-EMP or an online PIN."Waiting until the final hours to file Form 941 increases the risk of missing the IRS deadline," said a TaxZerone spokesperson. "Employers should complete their filing before July 31 to remain compliant. TaxZerone makes the filing process fast, secure, and accurate for businesses of all sizes."Affordable PricingTaxZerone offers transparent pricing starting at $6.99 per Form 941 return, providing employers with an affordable way to meet their federal payroll tax filing obligations.Need to Amend a Previously Filed Return?If you've already filed Form 941 but later discover an error, TaxZerone also supports Form 941-X (Adjusted Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return or Claim for Refund), allowing employers to correct wages, tax amounts, credits, and other reporting errors through a guided filing process.Dedicated Support – Available Through the 941 DeadlineTo help employers meet tomorrow's deadline, TaxZerone offers extended customer support until 11:59 PM local time on July 31, 2026.Support is available in both English and Spanish through:⭐ Live Chat⭐ Email Support⭐ Phone Support"Meeting a tax deadline can be stressful, especially for last-minute filers," said a TaxZerone spokesperson. "Our extended support hours ensure employers receive the assistance they need to successfully file their Form 941 before the July 31 deadline."File Before Tomorrow's DeadlineWith only one day remaining, employers should avoid waiting until the final hours before the filing deadline.Heavy website traffic, payroll reconciliation issues, missing information, or unexpected technical problems can create unnecessary delays. Filing today or early tomorrow provides additional time to review payroll records, correct any errors, and ensure the return is successfully transmitted to the IRS before the deadline.Your All-in-One Solution for Year-Round Tax FilingBeyond Form 941, TaxZerone supports a comprehensive range of IRS filings, enabling businesses to manage all compliance needs in one place:✅ Employment Tax Forms: Form 941, Form 941-SP, Schedule R, and related 94X forms✅ Business Tax Forms: Forms 1120-S, 1065, 100S, 565, and 568✅ Extension Requests: Forms 7004, 4868, 8868, 8809, and 15397✅ Information Returns: 1099s, 1098s, W-2 forms, ACA forms (1095 & 1094), 5498 series, and more✅ Nonprofit Returns: Complete 990 series, Form 5227, Form 1120-POL and CA Form 199✅ Excise Tax Filings: Form 2290 (Heavy Vehicle Use Tax) and Form 8849 (Schedule 6)✅ Essential Forms: W-9, W-8BEN, 8655, and BOI reports“Our goal is to make quarterly tax filing as simple and stress-free as possible,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “With the Form 941 (Q2-2026) deadline ending tomorrow, employers must act now to file on time. Our tax experts are available to assist whenever you get stuck during the filing process.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers electronic filing solutions for businesses, nonprofits, tax professionals, and payroll providers. The platform supports a wide range of federal and state filings, including employment tax forms, information returns, extensions, nonprofit filings, excise tax forms, and business tax forms.Built with a focus on speed, accuracy, and automation, TaxZerone enables users to complete filings in minutes—even on deadline day—while ensuring full compliance with IRS requirements.To e-file Form 941 before the July 31 deadline, visit www.taxzerone.com

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