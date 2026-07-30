A Better Chance Strath Haven Appoints Attorney and ABC Alumna Gabriella Fontan as Interim Executive Director

Gabriella Fontan, ABC Strath Haven's New Interim Executive Director

Mission-driven leader brings decades of public service and nonprofit leadership experience to support Scholars, fundraise, and foster strategic partnerships.

Gabriella understands the power of A Better Chance because she has lived it” — Jason Thompson, Chair of the Board of Directors for ABC Strath Haven

SWARTHMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Better Chance (ABC) Strath Haven today announced the appointment of Gabriella Fontan as Interim Executive Director. An attorney, nonprofit leader, and alumna of the A Better Chance Radnor program, Fontan brings a unique combination of legal expertise, mission-driven leadership, and firsthand understanding of the life-changing impact of the A Better Chance network.As Interim Executive Director, Fontan will work in close partnership with the Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, host families, alumni, donors, and community partners to advance the organization’s mission of preparing academically talented students of color for success in college, leadership, and beyond.As a Scholar in the ABC Radnor program, Fontan experienced firsthand the opportunities, mentorship, and support that helped shape her educational and professional journey. Today, she returns to the broader ABC community committed to helping ensure future generations of Scholars have access to those same transformative opportunities.“Gabriella understands the power of A Better Chance because she has lived it,” said Jason Thompson, Chair of the Board of Directors for ABC Strath Haven. “She brings exceptional legal and nonprofit leadership experience, strategic insight, and a deep commitment to educational equity. We look forward to partnering with her as we continue strengthening our program, supporting our Scholars, and building on the legacy of ABC Strath Haven.”An attorney whose career has been rooted in public service and nonprofit leadership, Fontan has extensive experience in organizational leadership, governance, strategic planning, community engagement, and mission-driven management. Throughout her career, she has worked collaboratively with boards of directors, executive leadership, volunteers, staff, and community stakeholders to strengthen organizations and expand opportunities for the communities they serve.“It is an incredible honor to serve ABC Strath Haven in this role,” said Fontan. “A Better Chance changed the trajectory of my own life, and I understand the profound impact this community can have on a young person’s future. I look forward to working alongside the Board, our families, volunteers, alumni, and supporters to continue providing Scholars with the academic support, mentorship, and opportunities they need to thrive.”Fontan earned her Juris Doctor from Loyola University Chicago School of Law, a Master of Public Administration from Widener University, and a Bachelor of Arts from Temple University.As Interim Executive Director, Fontan will focus on strengthening partnerships, advancing fundraising and resource development efforts, supporting Scholars and families, enhancing organizational capacity, and working collaboratively with the Board of Directors to advance ABC Strath Haven’s mission while positioning the organization for continued success and long-term sustainability.A Better Chance Strath Haven is part of the national A Better Chance network, which has helped thousands of academically talented students of color access outstanding educational opportunities across the country. Through its residential program, dedicated volunteers, host families, and community partnerships, ABC Strath Haven prepares Scholars to excel in college, leadership, and life while creating pathways to opportunity for future generations.In November 2025, ABC Strath Haven proudly celebrated its 50th Anniversary with a milestone gala honoring five decades of transforming lives through education. The celebration reinvigorated the organization and the broader community, bringing together alumni, supporters, families, and partners while raising critical funds to help ensure the long-term sustainability and continued impact of the program for generations to come. As the organization looks ahead, it remains committed to expanding opportunity, strengthening its foundation, and empowering the next generation of Scholars.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.