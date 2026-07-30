Richard T. Harris, Founder of Harris Firm, LLC, Shares 30 Years of Lessons Protecting Injured Workers

Richard T. Harris Founder of Harris Firm, LLC Is a Thirty Year Workers' Compensation Attorney Fighting For Injured Workers.

New York Workers’ Compensation Attorney Shares Critical Advice Every Employee Should Know Before It’s Too Late

Whether someone has worked for five minutes or fifty years, whether they’re documented or undocumented, they are generally entitled to workers’ compensation.” — Richard T. Harris

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than three decades, workers’ compensation attorney Richard T. Harris , founder of Harris Firm, LLC , has dedicated his career to protecting injured employees during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Having represented thousands of workers across New York, Harris says the greatest challenge isn’t just fighting insurance companies; it’s correcting the widespread misconceptions that prevent injured employees from receiving the benefits they deserve.“I was drawn to workers’ compensation law because it gave me the opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Harris. “When someone is injured on the job, they’re dealing with physical pain, financial uncertainty, and a legal system that can feel overwhelming. My mission has always been to make sure they are treated fairly and receive every benefit the law provides.”Throughout his 30-year career, Harris has remained committed to helping injured workers secure medical treatment, wage replacement benefits, and the support necessary to rebuild their lives. While every case is unique, he says the objective has never changed: ensuring clients receive the representation they deserve.According to Harris, one of the biggest myths surrounding workers’ compensation is the belief that benefits are automatic after a workplace injury.“Workers’ compensation is a legal and insurance system with strict deadlines, documentation requirements, and procedural rules,” Harris explained. “The decisions an employee makes during the first few hours and days after an injury can dramatically impact the outcome of their case.”Among the most common mistakes Harris sees are:* Waiting to report an injury because it initially seems minor.* Delaying medical treatment unless the injury feels like an emergency.* Assuming an employer witnessing the accident is the same as legally reporting it.* Visiting physicians unfamiliar with workers’ compensation procedures.* Speaking directly with insurance adjusters or providing recorded statements without legal counsel.“Many injuries begin as what appears to be a sore back, twisted knee, or hand injury but become far more serious over time,” Harris said. “Waiting days or weeks to report an injury can make it significantly harder to prove the accident occurred at work.”He emphasizes that injured employees should immediately notify their supervisor in writing, seek prompt medical treatment from a physician experienced in workers’ compensation cases, and avoid speaking directly with insurance representatives before consulting an attorney.“Insurance companies have attorneys protecting their interests from day one,” Harris noted. “Employees deserve someone protecting theirs.”One of the most significant changes Harris has witnessed over the past three decades is the growing number of undocumented and off-the-books workers suffering workplace injuries.“Whether someone has worked for five minutes or fifty years, whether they’re documented or undocumented, they are generally entitled to workers’ compensation benefits if they were injured during the course of employment,” Harris explained.However, Harris says workers paid entirely off the books often face additional obstacles proving an employment relationship existed.“Many immigrant workers perform some of the most physically demanding and dangerous jobs in construction, landscaping, restaurants, and other industries,” he said. “Too many are afraid to report injuries because they fear losing their jobs or facing immigration-related consequences.”Harris believes stronger enforcement is needed against employers who misclassify employees or intentionally pay workers off the books to avoid legal responsibilities.“No one should have to choose between protecting their health and protecting their livelihood,” Harris said. “Honest employers who follow the law should never be placed at a competitive disadvantage by those who cut corners.”Beyond legal representation, Harris believes compassion and communication are equally important.“When clients come to our office, they’re often facing one of the hardest periods of their lives,” Harris said. “They’re injured, unable to work, worried about paying bills, and uncertain about what comes next. My responsibility isn’t simply handling the legal case; it’s helping carry some of that burden.”Recognizing New York’s diverse workforce, Harris has built a multilingual team capable of communicating with clients in their native languages, ensuring every individual fully understands their rights and the legal process.“I never want a client to feel like a case number,” Harris said. “I want them to know they’ll always receive honest advice, clear communication, and an unwavering advocate who will fight for every benefit the law allows.”That philosophy has helped establish one of the firm’s strongest sources of new business: referrals from thousands of former clients who trusted Harris to stand beside them when they needed it most.“As attorneys, we don’t just practice law; we help people rebuild their lives,” Harris added. “That’s what has kept me passionate about this work for more than 30 years.”Harris also encourages employers to view workplace safety and proper injury reporting as investments rather than obligations. “The best outcomes happen when employers foster a culture where employees feel comfortable reporting injuries immediately without fear of retaliation,” he said. “Early reporting, prompt medical treatment, and clear communication not only help injured workers recover more quickly but also reduce disputes and create a safer workplace for everyone. Protecting employees isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s good business.”After three decades of representing injured workers, Harris believes education is one of the most powerful tools for preventing costly mistakes. “Far too many people wait until they’ve made a critical error before seeking legal guidance,” he said. “My goal is to empower workers with the knowledge they need to protect their rights from day one. The more informed employees are about the workers’ compensation process, the better positioned they are to secure the medical care, wage benefits, and legal protections they deserve.”About the Firm:Individuals who have been injured on the job or have questions about their rights under New York’s workers’ compensation laws are encouraged to contact Harris Firm, LLC, for a complimentary consultation. The firm’s experienced legal team is committed to helping injured workers understand their options, navigate the claims process, and pursue every benefit available under the law. To learn more or schedule a free consultation , contact Harris Firm, LLC, today.

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