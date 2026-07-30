Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei Meets with Chef de Cabinet of the Executive Office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Earle Courtenay Rattray

On July 28, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei met with Chef de Cabinet of the Executive Office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Earle Courtenay Rattray, who is currently visiting China. The two sides exchanged views on issues including China-UN cooperation.

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