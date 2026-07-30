Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,432 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei Meets with Chef de Cabinet of the Executive Office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Earle Courtenay Rattray

On July 28, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei met with Chef de Cabinet of the Executive Office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Earle Courtenay Rattray, who is currently visiting China. The two sides exchanged views on issues including China-UN cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei Meets with Chef de Cabinet of the Executive Office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Earle Courtenay Rattray

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.