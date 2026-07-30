thebigword named finalist in the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2026

Dext Innovation Award Finalist thebigword Logo

Leeds business shortlisted for the Dext Innovation of the Year Award at the UK's flagship business awards

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- thebigword, the global language service provider based in Leeds, has been named a finalist in the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2026, shortlisted for the Dext Innovation of the Year.

thebigword is one of just ten businesses shortlisted in the category, and joins a national field of almost 200 finalists across 20 categories at the UK's flagship business awards, headlined by Lloyds Bank, with ITV as media partner and the support of the UK government.

Joshua Gould, Chief Executive Officer at thebigword said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised at the Lloyds Business Awards and shortlisted in the Dext Innovation of the Year award, which reflects the passion, expertise and commitment of our exceptional people. thebigword’s success is driven by the powerful combination of people, automation and technology, which is all made available through WordSynk.”

As one of the world’s largest language service providers, thebigword plays a vital role in helping organisations communicate clearly when it matters most. From local government and healthcare to justice and the legal sector, the company delivers interpreting, translation and localisation services in environments where accuracy, speed and accessibility can be critical. Supporting patients, customers and employees across spoken and non-spoken languages, thebigword’s work helps remove communication barriers on a global scale.

This award shortlisting recognises the company’s latest innovation, WordSynk Virtual, a video and audio interpreting platform that gives users instant, 24/7 access to interpreters in more than 250 languages, from any device.

Amanda Murphy, CEO, Lloyds Business and Commercial Banking, said: "Behind every successful business is a story of ambition, determination and innovation. Inspiring entrepreneurs backing themselves to succeed. That's exactly what the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards celebrates. thebigword is bringing new ideas, investing in its community and helping drive growth in the UK. They represent the very best of British enterprise and we're incredibly proud to back them."

Winners will be announced at the gala ceremony at Grosvenor House, London, on Tuesday 10 November 2026, in front of 1,200 business leaders. In keeping with Awards tradition, winners ring the opening bell at the London Stock Exchange and are celebrated at the programme's annual reception at the House of Commons.

ABOUT THEBIGWORD

thebigword is one of the world’s leading language services companies, headquartered in Leeds, West Yorkshire. The business provides translation, interpreting and language technology solutions to governments, private sector and public sector organisations globally. With a workforce spanning multiple continents and a technology platform built for scale, thebigword combines the heritage and values of a Yorkshire business with the reach and capability of a global enterprise. For more information visit: www.thebigword.com

ABOUT THE LLOYDS BRITISH BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARDS

The UK's flagship business awards programme. Headline partner: Lloyds Bank. Media partner: ITV. Supported by the UK government. 1,200 guests annually at the ceremony at Grosvenor House, London. More than £5 million turnover since launch and over £100,000 raised for charity. The programme hosts an annual reception at the House of Commons and opens the London Stock Exchange each year with its winners.

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