Proficio launches Nixus AI, the Agentic AI SOC platform powering Continuous Cyber Resilience. Proficio is a global provider of Next-Gen Managed Detection and Response services.

Next-Generation MDR Powered by Agentic AI Helps CISOs Reduce Risk, Accelerate Response, and Demonstrate Security Value

Security teams don't need more alerts. They need more answers.” — Jessica Doyle, SVP Global SOC Operations

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proficio®, a global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced the launch of Nixus AI, an Agentic AI Security Operations Center (SOC) platform that uses autonomous AI agents to investigate, prioritize, and respond to threats under expert human oversight. Built to power the next generation of ProSOC MDR, Nixus AI transforms managed detection and response into Continuous Cyber Resilience.

As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated and security teams face alert fatigue, staffing shortages, fragmented security tools, and increasing operational complexity, organizations need new ways to improve security outcomes without adding more burden to already stretched teams.

Nixus AI was built to address those challenges by combining AI-powered operations with expert human oversight. Guided by the principle of “Agentic AI-Operated. Human-Governed.”, Nixus AI continuously detects, investigates, responds to, and helps prevent threats while maintaining transparency, confidence scoring, and human accountability throughout the process.

"For years, organizations have invested in additional security products only to create more operational complexity," said Brad Taylor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proficio. "Nixus AI represents the next evolution of cybersecurity operations by helping organizations simplify security operations, improve security outcomes, respond faster to threats, and better communicate cybersecurity impact to the business. We believe the future of cybersecurity lies in intelligent automation, unified visibility, and outcomes that matter to business leaders."

"Security teams don't need more alerts. They need more answers," said Jessica Doyle, Senior Vice President of Global SOC Operations at Proficio. "Nixus AI helps organizations identify threats faster, reduce manual investigation work, accelerate response, and improve security outcomes. By combining AI-driven operations with expert human oversight, organizations gain both the speed of automation and the governance required by today's security leaders."

Solving What CISOs Need Most:

Nixus AI was designed around the priorities security leaders consistently identify as most important.

Protect Me:

Nixus AI helps organizations identify meaningful threats faster, validate attacks with greater confidence, and accelerate containment activities to reduce the likelihood and impact of breaches.

Reduce My Workload:

AI-powered investigation, enrichment, correlation, and triage reduce manual effort and help security teams spend less time chasing alerts and more time focusing on strategic security initiatives.

Respond For Me:

Nixus AI supports autonomous and human-governed response actions across identity, endpoint, cloud, and network environments to help stop threats before they become business disruptions.

Show Me the Value:

Executive dashboards, risk assessments, benchmarking, threat trends, MITRE ATT&CK mapping, and outcome reporting help security leaders communicate the value of their cybersecurity programs to executives and boards of directors.

Grow With Me:

Nixus AI works with existing security investments while extending protection across cloud, identity, endpoint, and emerging AI environments, helping organizations adapt to evolving technology, AI adoption, and an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Delivering Measurable Outcomes:

Nixus AI was designed to deliver measurable operational improvements across detection, response, and security team efficiency. Early deployments and operational testing have demonstrated:

* Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) of less than 10 minutes

* Mean Time to Contain (MTTC) of less than 5 minutes

* More than 15 autonomous containment actions per week on average

* Up to 95% reduction in cloud security alert noise

Nixus AI also provides a unified operational experience that brings together threat detection, response activities, security operations visibility, risk exposure insights, and executive reporting in a single platform.

Trust and Transparency by Design:

As organizations increasingly adopt AI within cybersecurity operations, trust and transparency have become critical requirements.

Unlike black-box approaches, Nixus AI provides visibility into AI-generated determinations through supporting evidence, confidence scoring, investigation details, and documented reasoning. Every action and recommendation is reviewable, helping organizations maintain oversight while benefiting from AI-driven speed and scale.

Human expertise remains central to the platform. Nixus AI is designed to augment security professionals, not replace them, enabling analysts to focus on higher-value security activities while AI automates repetitive operational tasks.

Ready to See Nixus AI in Action?

Discover how Nixus AI can help your organization strengthen cyber resilience, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate threat response through AI-powered security operations.

Schedule a personalized demo or request a cybersecurity risk assessment at www.proficio.com.

Availability:

Proficio Nixus AI is available immediately for organizations seeking to modernize security operations, reduce cyber risk, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate threat detection and response.

About Proficio®

Proficio is a pioneer in SOC-as-a-Service and delivers Next-Generation Managed Detection and Response powered by Nixus, its Agentic AI SOC platform. Proficio provides Managed Detection and Response, Managed EDR, Continuous Threat Exposure Management, and cybersecurity advisory services through its global security operations centers and AI-powered security operations capabilities.

Through Nixus AI, organizations gain autonomous threat detection, investigation, containment, executive visibility, and continuous cyber resilience while maintaining expert human oversight.

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