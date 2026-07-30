Coherent Market Insights to Be Announced as Knowledge Partner for Drone Expo &Conference 2026 and Fire India Awards 2026

Drone Expo & Conference 2026

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Delhi, India, July 2026 -- Coherent Market Insights (CMI), a global market intelligence and consulting firm, today announced its participation as the Knowledge Partner for the Drone Expo Industry Meet & Preview Event, a pre-event industry gathering organized ahead of Drone Expo & Conference 2026 . During the event, CMI will be formally announced as the Knowledge Partner for Drone Expo & Conference 2026, and as the Knowledge Partner & Process Advisory Partner for Fire India Awards 2026.The Preview Event will be held on 31 July 2026 at India Habitat Centre, Magnolia Hall, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, starting at 9:30 AM onwards, bringing together stakeholders from across the drone, UAV, and fire and life safety ecosystems ahead of the main Drone Expo & Conference, organized by Services International. The event will also feature the official announcement of the strategic partnership between Coherent Market Insights and Services International, covering both Drone Expo & Conference 2026 and Fire India Awards 2026. Attendees can expect a landmark partnership announcement, an official agreement signing ceremony, top-tier industry networking, and an exclusive speaker session by Raj Shah, Founder & CEO, Coherent Market Insights.Drone Expo & Conference is positioned as a specialized platform for the drone and UAV industry in Asia, bringing together stakeholders across surveying and mapping, infrastructure, public safety, disaster response, defence, agriculture, and allied sectors. Fire India Awards, run alongside the broader Drone Expo and Fire India ecosystem, recognizes organizations and individuals for contributions to innovation and quality in fire safety, life safety, and disaster management.As Knowledge Partner, CMI will contribute data-backed market intelligence supporting both platforms, including structured insights on market sizing, demand trends, technology adoption, and growth opportunities across the UAV/drone and fire safety sectors in India -- an area witnessing rising investment amid growing use cases in defence, infrastructure monitoring, agriculture, disaster response, and public safety.Speaking on the broader industry outlook, Raj Shah, Founder & CEO, Coherent Market Insights, said: "India's drone ecosystem is moving from pilot-stage deployments to sustained, scaled adoption faster than many market indicators suggested even two years ago, particularly in disaster response, infrastructure monitoring, and public safety. The next phase of growth will depend less on hardware innovation alone and more on how quickly manufacturers, regulators, and end users converge around interoperable standards and reliable data infrastructure."As part of this engagement, CMI is expected to share a concise overview on Drone Industry Landscape and Future Outlook in India at the Preview Event. The document is intended to offer an early snapshot of the sector, touching on current market trends, emerging technology adoption, and near-term growth opportunities across India's drone and UAV ecosystem, setting the stage for deeper analysis to follow through CMI's ongoing partnership with Drone Expo & Conference 2026.The Drone Expo Industry Meet & Preview Event is expected to set the stage for the larger Drone Expo & Conference, which draws exhibitors and visitors from across surveying, defence, logistics, energy, and public safety sectors.About Services International / Drone Expo & ConferenceServices International organizes Drone Expo & Conference, a specialized drone and UAV industry show in Asia, featuring the latest trends, equipment, tools, accessories, and services in the sector. More information is available at https://droneexpo.in About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights (CMI) is a global market intelligence and consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across multiple industries. Headquartered in India, with a presence in the U.S. and strategic partnerships across the U.K. and Japan, CMI supports clients in over 32 countries with 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts across 24 countries.

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