Juicy Marbles launches premium plant-based Bangers with 'Butcher-Minced' texture and real fat cubes—exclusively on Ocado

A pack of Juicy Marbles Butcher-minced Bangers teeters precariously above a succulent dish.

On July 31st, Juicy Marbles launches Butcher-Minced Bangers, an “overdue overhaul” to plant-based sausages— exclusively with UK online retailer Ocado.

We realised we could employ the same techniques butchers use to make high quality sausage—by mincing and casing our own plant-based whole cuts and fats—the superior eating experience kinda shocked us.” — Luka Sincek, co-founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 31st, Juicy Marbles launches Butcher-Minced Bangers, an “overdue overhaul” to plant-based sausages— exclusively with UK online retailer Ocado.

- The new product comes in packs of six bangers, priced at £4.09

- They feature a unique “butcher-minced” texture with “real fat cubes” that melt as you fry

- Juicy Marbles describes “Bangers” as a more authentic, premium sausage compared to its competitors

London, July 31st, 2026 — Juicy Marbles, the cult brand behind the world’s first marbled plant-based steak, tenderloin, and ribs with vegan bones has given its signature “whole cut treatment” to a more humble category—sausages.

Launching exclusively with UK online retailer Ocado, Butcher-Minced Bangers are the company’s answer to a category it says is long overdue for an “experiential overhaul.”

“Butcher-Minced” — Juicy Marbles’ answer to casual, “hotdog-like” alternatives

According to Juicy Marbles, most plant-based sausages don’t deliver the authentic experience of butcher-made sausages. This is due to their production process, which involves emulsifying proteins and fats, which are then cased, creating a “hotdog-like texture.”

Their answer: employ the traditional technique of mincing whole pieces of meat and real fat cubes—but use their own plant-based whole cuts as the starting point.

“Don’t get us wrong,” says co-founder Luka Sinček. “Plant-based sausages have tasted good for a long time. They opened people’s minds to the potential of plant-based meat. However, our credo demands that if we can give something an experiential overhaul, we must. So, when we realised we could employ the same techniques butchers use to make high quality sausage—by mincing and casing our own plant-based whole cuts and fats—the superior eating experience kinda shocked us, and we had to move forward.”

Key features of Butcher-Minced Bangers

Butcher-Mincing & Fat Craft

Unlike standard plant-based sausages that rely on pureed emulsions, Bangers feature a coarse-ground structure. With visible fat cubes that provide marbled juiciness and baste from within, Bangers are made to cook, taste, and feel like butcher-made sausages.

Traditional Banger Flavour

Made for the classic British kitchen, Bangers feature a satisfyingly snappy casing and hearty, beef-style flavour. Perfect for iconic British meals like bangers & mash, the full English breakfast, and toad-in-the-hole.

Fail-Proof Cooking in 6-8 minutes

Bangers form a golden brown crust and release their fats and juices in just 6-8 minutes, like a proper beef sausage, making them a high-protein go-to with a premium, indulgent feel.

Nutrition (per 100g)

12.4g protein

Zero preservatives

21% NRV of iron

20% NRV B12

Source of fibre

Exclusively on Ocado

For its debut release of Butcher-Minced Bangers, Juicy Marbles has partnered with UK Online Retailer Ocado. The product is sold in packs of six bangers at £4.09 per pack.

There is currently no brick-and-mortar release date.

Starting July 31st, 2026, order the new Butcher-Minced Bangers on Ocado.com

For more recipes and information, visit:

🌍 uk.juicymarbles.com

About Juicy Marbles

Juicy Marbles is a collective of creators at the intersection of food, science, and art. By using diabolical protein magic, they create memorable culinary experiences, succulent vessels of nutrition, and fight the forces of evil that have captured our food system (and the world).

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