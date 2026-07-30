Paramount Roofing Sponsors Hole At 9th Annual WCSX Screamin' Scott Scramble Golf Outing

Metro Detroit Roofing Contractor Joins The August 2, 2026 Charity Scramble At Fern Hill Golf Club. All Proceeds Benefit The Rainbow Connection.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Roofing Sponsors Hole At 9th Annual WCSX Screamin' Scott Scramble Golf OutingMetro Detroit Roofing Contractor Joins The August 2, 2026 Charity Scramble At Fern Hill Golf Club. All Proceeds Benefit The Rainbow Connection.DETROIT, MI, Aug. 2, 2026— Paramount Roofing is a hole sponsor at the 9th Annual WCSX Screamin' Scott Scramble Golf Outing, held Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, at Fern Hill Golf Club in Clinton Township, Michigan. All dollars raised at the event benefit The Rainbow Connection, a Michigan charity that grants wishes to children battling life-threatening illnesses.The outing is hosted by Scott “Screamin’ Scott” Randall of Detroit Classic Rock 94.7 WCSX. The 18-hole scramble will include entertainment, raffles, 50/50 drawings, contests and prizes. Golfers get breakfast at check-in and access to a Bloody Mary bar before teeing off. Lunch is served at the turn, and dinner follows the completion of all 18 holes. Featured musical entertainment is provided by Erik “E-Rock” Blundell of Chit!. Motor Café, led by Mike Scott and staff, serves as the host bar for the outing.The Rainbow Connection is a Michigan-based nonprofit dedicated to granting wishes to children facing life-threatening illnesses. The organization relies on community fundraising events like the Screamin' Scott Scramble to fund its wish-granting programs. "Supporting The Rainbow Connection through the Screamin' Scott Scramble is exactly the kind of community investment that matters to our team and to the families we serve across Metro Detroit," said Eric Reno, President of Paramount Roofing.If you want to learn more about Paramount Roofing's exterior services to get your home or business secure before winter, visit the company's website ( https://paramountbuildinginc.com/ ) to see what services they provide.About Paramount RoofingParamount Roofing is a roofing and exterior contractor serving Metro Detroit, Michigan, with offices in Romeo, Oxford, and Plymouth. Founded in 2011, the company provides homeowners with roof replacement, roof repair, siding replacement, and window installation. More information is available at paramountbuildinginc.com.

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