Andi Hess of Remix Coaching Selected as TEDx Walden Pond 2026 Speaker

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remix Coaching founder Andi Hess, C.Ht., Certified Hypnotherapist and Rapid Results Coach, is thrilled to announce she has been selected as a speaker for TEDx Walden Pond 2026 . The event will be held in Lincoln, Massachusetts, on October 21, 2026, under the theme “ The Courage to Pay Attention .”Hess was selected as one of nine speakers from more than 330 applications for TEDx Walden Pond 2026. She is also the only speaker chosen from outside the New England region, making the invitation a meaningful milestone in her growing work as a speaker and coach. Her talk will examine the ways people can disconnect from parts of themselves as a form of protection, and how paying attention with compassion can become the first step toward healing, clarity, and change.The selection marks Hess’s first appearance on a TEDx stage and represents a significant turning point in her work as a hypnotherapist, coach, international speaker, and author. Through Remix Coaching, Hess helps women release subconscious blocks, limiting beliefs, anxiety, overthinking, and self-doubt so they can move forward with greater confidence, clarity, and ease.For Hess, the invitation to speak at TEDx Walden Pond aligns closely with the message at the center of her work: transformation often begins when people slow down long enough to notice what has been running beneath the surface. Many of the women Hess works with are high-achieving, capable, and deeply committed to personal growth, yet still feel weighed down by invisible patterns that strategy alone has not resolved.Inspired by the belief that everyone already has what they need within them, Hess founded Remix Coaching to help women release what they have been holding onto and finally exhale. Her approach blends hypnotherapy, NLP, coaching, and a teaching background shaped by more than two decades of work in leadership, productivity, corporate training, and higher education.“Being selected for TEDx Walden Pond is an incredible honor, especially with a theme as meaningful as ‘The Courage to Pay Attention,’” says Hess. “So much of my work is about helping women recognize the subconscious survival strategies that once protected them but may now be keeping them stuck. When people are willing to pay attention to those patterns with compassion instead of judgment, they create space for real change.”Hess is the creator of The Exhale Code, a hypnosis-based framework designed to help high-achieving women release the subconscious survival strategies she describes as the Peacock and the Octopus. Her message centers on the idea that women are not broken and do not need to become someone else in order to change. Instead, her work helps clients reconnect with what is already within them, reprogram what no longer serves them, and move forward in a way that fits who they are now.Before founding Remix Coaching in 2022, Hess built a career across personal development, leadership education, productivity consulting, and corporate training. She also taught leadership and interdisciplinary studies at Arizona State University, where her work deepened her understanding of human behavior, motivation, communication, and practical change.Over time, Hess saw that many people understood what they wanted and even knew what steps to take, but remained stuck because of subconscious fear, anxiety, old programming, or internal resistance. That realization led her to hypnotherapy and to a more integrated approach that works with both the conscious mind and the subconscious mind.In addition to her work with private clients and groups, Hess is an award-winning Certified Hypnotherapist, Rapid Results Coach, international speaker, and #1 Amazon bestselling author of Six Figure Chicks. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, and FOX, and Remix Coaching was recently recognized as a 2026 Best of the Valley business in Phoenix, Arizona.Through private sessions, online programs, group experiences, hypnosis meditation resources, and speaking engagements, Remix Coaching continues to support women navigating reinvention, visibility, career growth, relationships, and major life transitions. Hess’s upcoming TEDx Walden Pond appearance will extend that work to a broader audience while reinforcing the message that meaningful transformation often begins with the courage to notice what has been hidden, held, or ignored.For more information about Andi Hess and Remix Coaching, please visit https://www.remixcoach.com/ About Remix CoachingRemix Coaching is a Chandler, Arizona-based coaching and hypnotherapy practice founded in 2022 by Andi Hess, C.Ht., Certified Hypnotherapist and Rapid Results Coach. The company helps women break through subconscious blocks, limiting beliefs, anxiety, overthinking, and self-doubt so they can move forward with greater confidence, clarity, and ease. Through private sessions, online programs, group experiences, coaching, NLP, and hypnosis meditation resources, Remix Coaching supports clients navigating reinvention, visibility, career growth, relationships, and major life transitions.

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