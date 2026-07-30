DRX9000® Spinal Decompression Table Featured at New York State Chiropractic Association Convention with Dr. Terry Yochum

Saleem Musallam Lecturing at NYSCA Conference on History and Future of Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Dylan Appolloni Showcasing DRX9000 Worlds Most Advanced Spinal Deocmpression Table at NYSCA Meeting Dr Bruce Berns, DRX9000 Provider in Medford with Excite Medical CEO Saleem Musallam. DRX9000 Provider, Dr Neal Goldsmith in Yonkers NY, withSaleem Musallam Dr Terry Yochum Teaching Radiology at NYSCA Convention

Presentation strengthens collaboration with Northeast College of Health Sciences as highlighting the future of evidence based non-surgical spinal decompression.

Innovation alone is not enough. It must be supported by scientific evidence, physician education, and a commitment to improving patient outcomes.” — Saleem N. Musallam

UNCASVILLE, CT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DRX9000Spinal Decompression Table was featured at the New York State Chiropractic Association (NYSCA) Spring Convention, where Saleem N. Musallam , MHSE, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orca Medical Technologies and Excite Medical, joined legendary chiropractic radiologist Dr. Terry Yochum as an invited speaker.Musallam presented 'History and Future of Nonsurgical Spinal Decompression,' exploring the evolution of spinal decompression therapy and the growing body of scientific evidence supporting nonsurgical spinal decompression for patients suffering from herniated discs, bulging discs, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, sciatica, chronic low back pain, neck pain, cervical radiculopathy, lumbar radiculopathy, and other spinal disorders."It was an incredible honor to share the stage with Dr. Terry Yochum," said Musallam. "His contributions to chiropractic radiology have helped educate generations of physicians, and I was grateful for the opportunity to present alongside him."A major focus of Musallam's presentation centered on the importance of clinical research in modern spinal care. As non-surgical spinal decompression has become an increasingly recognized treatment option, he emphasized that published scientific evidence, not marketing claims, should guide clinical decision making.The DRX9000 continues to be the world's most researched non-surgical spinal decompression technology, supported by 28 clinical studies, including 20 peer reviewed publications, conducted in collaboration with leading physicians, universities, hospitals, and research organizations. The presentation highlighted how decades of engineering innovation and clinical research have contributed to a growing body of evidence supporting nonsurgical spinal decompression as a treatment option for appropriately selected patients seeking alternatives to spinal surgery.Musallam also discussed how continued investment in engineering, physician education, and clinical research has helped shape the evolution of the DRX platform over the past two decades. That commitment continues today through the development of next generation spinal decompression technologies, expanded university research partnerships, and ongoing collaboration with physicians throughout the United States and internationally.Throughout the convention, Musallam met with numerous DRX9000 providers from across New York who shared patient success stories involving individuals who had avoided spine surgery through evidence based nonsurgical spinal decompression.The conference also strengthened Excite Medical's relationship with Northeast College of Health Sciences, creating opportunities for future educational collaboration involving continuing education, physician training, and evidence based spinal decompression research.About Saleem Musallam: Saleem N. Musallam, MHSE, is a Johns Hopkins trained biomedical systems engineer, Adjunct Professor in the Department of Medical Engineering at the University of South Florida, medical device entrepreneur, inventor, and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orca Medical Technologies. Over the past two decades, he has dedicated his career to advancing medical technology through engineering innovation, advanced manufacturing, clinical research, regulatory strategy, physician education, and global commercialization.Throughout his career, Musallam has traveled to more than 60 countries, with the majority of those travels dedicated to physician education, medical device innovation, regulatory strategy, and international commercialization. He has delivered invited lectures, keynote presentations, and continuing education programs throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, and South America, speaking on medical device innovation, healthcare systems engineering, entrepreneurship, regulatory strategy, and evidence based medicine.Musallam is a named inventor on multiple issued United States patents and more than 20 published and pending patent applications spanning advanced nonsurgical spinal decompression technologies, surgical spinal decompression systems, medical device automation, and other innovative healthcare technologies. His engineering and research efforts continue to focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence based medical device innovation.In addition to his academic appointment, Musallam serves on the Board of Directors of the Florida Medical Manufacturers Consortium and is Founder and Board Chairman of the American Spinal Decompression Society (ASDS), the world's first 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement, education, and advocacy of evidence based nonsurgical spinal decompression therapy as a safe and effective treatment option for spinal disorders.About Excite Medical: Established in 2007, Excite Medical is a U.S. medical device manufacturer specializing in the engineering, manufacturing, regulatory clearance, clinical research, physician education, and commercialization of advanced spinal decompression technologies. Its flagship DRX9000 platform is supported by 28 clinical studies, including 20 peer reviewed publications, and the company continues to advance evidence based spinal care through innovation and research.About the American Spinal Decompression Society: The American Spinal Decompression Society (ASDS) is the world's first 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement, education, and advocacy of nonsurgical spinal decompression therapy as a safe and effective treatment option for spinal disorders. ASDS supports physician education, scientific research, continuing education, and public awareness.

The DRX9000 is a non-surgical treatment for low back pain, specifically it is designed as a treatment for herniated disc, bulging disc, treatment for sciatica

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