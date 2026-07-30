Fifth Era Finds Total Number of Autonomous Digital Economy Unicorns Surges with Combined Value Exceeding $8 Trillion

Fifth Era reports 755 Autonomous Digital Economy unicorns, of which 60% are AI/Agentic focused, 17% Internet focused, and 23% with a Blockchain focus.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco, July 28th, 2026 — Fifth Era Partners, a specialized asset manager providing access to innovative technologies that are transforming our world, announced the findings of its 13th Biannual Unicorns report, focused on the Autonomous Digital Economy and the convergence of Internet, AI/Agentic and Blockchain technologies. Based on Fifth Era’s analysis, this convergence appears to be powering an unprecedented era of value and wealth creation, with more than 750 unicorns now collectively valued at over an estimated $8 trillion focused on this space.“The Autonomous Digital Economy is now taking shape, and those builders and companies embracing the underlying technologies and converging them together into new to the world solutions are gaining enormous traction,” said Matthew Le Merle, Managing Partner of Fifth Era Partners. “However, until we completed this report we, and we expect most others, were unaware of the scale and scope of the value creation that has occurred in just the last few months.”Fifth Era believes this will be an unique era of value and wealth creation, as suggested by recent press overage of SpaceX’s IPO and anticipated offerings from others including Anthropic and OpenAI. The recent IPO of SpaceX, at a valuation of $1.75 trillion demonstrates the value investors are attaching to companies associated with this autonomous digital future.“We are seeing an enormous surge of new companies launching autonomous digital solutions capable of interacting, transacting, and creating value with limited human intervention across almost every industry and the resulting value creation is showing up in the more than 750 unicorns, and over $8 trillion in value created in just a few years.” said Adarsh Giri, Investment Associate at Fifth Era Partners.For investors, key implications include:• Technology innovation is increasingly occurring in private rather than public markets.• Autonomous Digital Economy companies represent one of the largest concentrations of high-growth private businesses globally.• AI is driving today's acceleration in value creation, while the long-term opportunity appears to lie in the convergence of Internet, AI/Agentic and Blockchain technologies.• Understanding this convergence provides investors with a framework for identifying future market leaders before they become public companies.Fifth Era will present the full findings of its Autonomous Digital Economy Unicorns report during upcoming webinars, “Unicorns of the Autonomous Digital Economy - Mid-Year” on July 30th at 7.00am PST and 12.00pm PST The Fifth Era Autonomous Digital Economy Unicorns report is available for download at www.fifthera.com/unicorns ABOUT FIFTH ERA'Focused on Innovation'Our firm believes we are entering a period of unprecedented innovation, which we call the Fifth Era, and every industry and business will be dramatically impacted. We focus on investing in these new innovations, especially private companies focused on the convergence of Internet, AI/Agentic and Blockchain technologies to shape an Autonomous Digital Economy. Our investment strategies construct portfolios of hard-to-access early stage funds and make concentrated direct investments into emerging category leaders during their mid and late stage investment phases. Fifth Era's investment strategies are now in their 13th year and to date we have invested in a combined portfolio of 1,500+ companies including 80+ unicorns. In the US we are a SEC registered investment advisor, in the UK a FCA appointed representative and our funds are registered in Switzerland. Visit us at www.FifthEra.com to learn more.Note: SEC Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.# # #Media Contactmedia@fifthera.com(1) A unicorn company, or unicorn startup, is a private company with a valuation over $1 billion. https://www.cbinsights.com/research-unicorn-companies

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