Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Study Explores Industry Growth Toward $5.19 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cementless total knee arthroplasty market is gaining significant traction as advancements in surgical methods and demographic shifts drive increasing adoption. This market is experiencing robust growth fueled by both technological innovations and rising patient demand, setting the stage for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and the factors shaping this evolving industry.

Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for cementless total knee arthroplasty has expanded swiftly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $2.95 billion in 2025 to $3.31 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This historic growth has been mainly driven by the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, an aging global population, improvements in traditional knee arthroplasty techniques, increased orthopedic surgeries, and greater awareness of the benefits of durable implants. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $5.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%. Innovations such as enhanced implant coatings, the shift towards minimally invasive procedures, expansion of orthopedic healthcare infrastructure, adoption of patient-specific implants, and the use of robotic-assisted surgery are all contributing to this positive outlook. Notable trends include the rising preference for cementless implants, advances in porous and coated implant surfaces, growth in surgery centers, and an emphasis on customized knee solutions.

Download a free sample of the cementless total knee arthroplasty market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27248&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty as a Procedure

Cementless total knee arthroplasty is a surgical technique that replaces damaged knee joints with implants designed to promote natural bone integration, eliminating the need for bone cement. These implants have porous or specially coated surfaces that encourage the patient’s bone to grow onto them, providing long-lasting fixation and stability. This method is particularly preferred for patients who have good bone quality, as it facilitates more durable joint function over time without relying on the mechanical bonding of cement.

Key Factors Propelling Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty Market Growth

One of the primary drivers behind the expanding cementless total knee arthroplasty market is the increasing occurrence of knee osteoarthritis worldwide. This degenerative joint disease causes pain, swelling, and reduced mobility, severely impacting quality of life. The rise in osteoarthritis cases is closely linked to growing obesity rates, since excess weight puts additional stress on the knee joints, accelerating cartilage deterioration. Cementless knee arthroplasty offers a solution by replacing the worn-out joint surfaces with prosthetic components that encourage bone growth, thereby restoring joint stability and function over the long term. For example, in February 2024, Arthritis Australia reported that osteoarthritis is expected to affect 2.35 million Australians in 2025, representing 57% of all arthritis cases in the country. This number is projected to climb by 32% to 3.11 million by 2040, adding roughly 760,000 new patients, underscoring the growing demand for effective treatment options like cementless knee replacement.

View the full cementless total knee arthroplasty market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cementless-total-knee-arthroplasty-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Additional Factors Supporting Market Growth

Besides osteoarthritis prevalence, other factors such as the rising geriatric population, technological advancements in implant design, and the growing number of orthopedic procedures performed worldwide are encouraging market expansion. Increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers regarding the long-term benefits of cementless implants also plays a critical role in bolstering adoption rates. Furthermore, trends like robotic-assisted surgery and personalized implants contribute to improving surgical outcomes, which fuels wider acceptance of this technique globally.

Regional Overview and Market Expansion Dynamics

In terms of geographic distribution, North America held the largest share of the cementless total knee arthroplasty market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report covers several key areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.