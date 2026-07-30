Haig B. Kazandjian Named to Super Lawyers Rising Stars for 10th Consecutive Year

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLENDALE, CA — July 30, 2026 — Haig B. Kazandjian, Esq. , founding attorney at Haig B. Kazandjian Lawyers APC, has been selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for the tenth consecutive year. The selection was made by Thomson Reuters, which administers the annual program through independent research, peer nominations, and professional achievement evaluations. Kazandjian has appeared on the California Rising Stars list each year since 2017. His work as one of the Glendale employment lawyers focuses on wrongful termination, wage-and-hour violations, workplace discrimination, and retaliation claims on behalf of California workers.The Rising Stars designation is limited to attorneys who are 40 years of age or younger, or within their first ten years of practice. No attorney may nominate themselves, and the designation cannot be purchased. Thomson Reuters reviews candidates through a multi-step process that includes peer nominations from attorneys currently in practice, independent research, and scoring across more than 12 indicators of professional achievement. Fewer than 2.5 percent of California attorneys qualify for the designation in any given year.Kazandjian founded the firm in Glendale in 2011 and has since expanded representation to clients across Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and San Francisco Counties. Haig B. Kazandjian Lawyers APC has recovered more than $75 million for clients in matters involving mass tort, wrongful termination, wage and hour claims, workplace discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, personal injury, and habitability violations. The firm maintains offices in Glendale and Encino and handles all cases on a contingency fee basis. No fees are collected unless the case is won."I have spent the last fifteen years taking cases that larger firms turned away," said Haig B. Kazandjian, Esq. "This recognition reflects the work we did in courtrooms and at negotiating tables."Kazandjian completed his legal education at Southwestern Law School and was admitted to the California State Bar in 2011. The firm provides full bilingual services in English and Spanish, a core aspect of its practice that has been central to serving the large Spanish-speaking workforce across the Los Angeles region.Haig B. Kazandjian Lawyers APC brings more than 50 years of combined legal experience among its attorneys, who handle employment discrimination claims under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, PAGA, and class action wage litigation, leave-rights violations, and personal injury matters.About Haig B. Kazandjian Lawyers APCFounded in 2011, Haig B. Kazandjian Lawyers APC is a Glendale-based law firm representing employees, tenants, and personal injury victims throughout California. The firm handles wrongful termination, wage and hour, discrimination, retaliation, PAGA and class action, habitability, and personal injury matters, with offices in Glendale and Encino and bilingual services in English and Spanish.

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