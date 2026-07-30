AfricaPPP 2026 Confirms Growing Participation from African PPP Units, Development Financiers and Infrastructure Agencies

16th Africa PPP Infrastructure Finance, Investment & Partnerships Summit

16th Africa PPP Infrastructure Finance, Investment & Partnerships Summit | 11-13 November 2026 | JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi | Nairobi, Kenya

UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nairobi, Kenya – 22 July 2026 – A growing group of public-private partnership authorities, development finance institutions and infrastructure delivery agencies has confirmed participation in the 16th Africa PPP Infrastructure Finance , Investment & Partnerships Summit, taking place from 11-13 November 2026 at the JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi.Hosted by the Kenya PPP Directorate in collaboration with AME Trade Limited and supported by the State Department for Public Investment & Asset Management, National Treasury, Kenya, Africa PPP 2026 will convene governments, project owners, financiers, investors, developers and advisers under the theme: “Building Africa’s Prosperity: Transformative Infrastructure, Investment and Partnerships to Accelerate Economic Development.”Confirmed institutions joining the programme include the PPP Directorate of Kenya, Ethiopia’s PPP Directorate General, Tunisia’s General Authority for Public-Private Partnerships, Zambia’s PPP Office, British International Investment, African Trade & Investment Development Insurance, the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, Kenya National Highways Authority, Ghana Railway Development Authority, Zambia’s Road Development Agency and the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority.They will be joined by institutions supporting project preparation, capacity building and transaction development, including the African Legal Support Facility, Weircapacity and PPP Training Online.Confirmed participants include Kefa Seda, Director General of Kenya’s PPP Directorate; Abebe G. Yihdego, Head of Ethiopia’s PPP Directorate General; Atef Majdoub, President of Tunisia’s General Authority for Public-Private Partnerships and Special Adviser at the Office of the Prime Minister; Seema Dhanani, Regional Director for East Africa and Head of the Kenya Office at British International Investment; Obbie Banda, Senior Underwriter and Regional Liquidity Support Facility Coordinator at African Trade & Investment Development Insurance; and Liban Roba Duba, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority.Their participation reinforces Africa PPP 2026’s focus on the full infrastructure project cycle from national planning, project screening and preparation to risk mitigation, financing, procurement and implementation.PPP authorities from Kenya, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Zambia will bring direct perspectives on how national development priorities are translated into credible and procurable PPP pipelines. Discussions will examine institutional mandates, fiscal risk, affordability, value for money, coordination between ministries and procuring authorities, and the practical requirements for moving projects towards investors and lenders.The programme will also spotlight country and regional infrastructure opportunities. Projects and pipelines expected to come into focus include Kenya’s Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit corridor, port and airport modernisation opportunities, power transmission assets, the Naivasha Special Economic Zone bulk water and sanitation project, and the Tana Delta Irrigation and Tana Integrated Sugar projects.Zambia’s participation will support discussion of the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway PPP and the Luapula Bridge and One-Stop Border Post, while the Ghana Railway Development Authority will bring a railway-sector perspective to discussions on corridors, freight systems and infrastructure supporting intra-African trade.Financing sessions will examine how bilateral and regional development finance institutions, insurers, national development institutions and domestic capital providers can use guarantees, political-risk insurance, blended finance and improved risk allocation to crowd private investment into viable infrastructure projects.For prospective partners and delegates, the programme offers direct engagement with the institutions responsible for identifying projects, managing PPP pipelines, financing development and delivering infrastructure across multiple African markets.Beyond the conference sessions, Africa PPP 2026 will feature a full-day project preparation masterclass, an invitation-only Kenya Infrastructure Investment Spotlight breakfast, the Africa PPP Deal Room, curated investor and project-owner meetings, networking functions and technical visits linked to Konza Technopolis, the Nairobi Expressway, the Olkaria geothermal ecosystem and the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit corridor.Africa PPP 2026 is positioned as a practical platform for connecting African infrastructure pipelines with the capital, expertise, partnerships and execution capacity required to move projects from ambition to completed assets.For registration, sponsorship, speaking and partnership opportunities:Email: appp@ametrade.orgWebsite: www.africappp.com

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