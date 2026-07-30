Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

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Attorney General Jay Jones Announces Creation of Regulated Products Enforcement Unit

Unit will centralize civil enforcement for liquid nicotine products (vapes), THC and hemp-derived products, kratom, and related emerging intoxicants

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones is proud to announce the Regulated Products Enforcement Unit which will oversee the administration and enforcement responsibilities around liquid nicotine vapor products, THC and hemp-derived products, kratom, and related emerging intoxicants. The unit will centralize these responsibilities within a specialized team dedicated to civil enforcement, retail compliance, directory administration, stakeholder engagement, and public education.

“New intoxicating products and substances enter the market every single day, many of which include dangerous or illegal ingredients and are deceptively packaged, labeled, and marketed to consumers. Many of these products even target children, causing irreparable harm to their lives and their futures. As a result, the health and well-being of everyday Virginians and business owners alike are put at risk,” said Attorney General Jones. “Thanks to landmark legislation passed by the General Assembly, this office has been empowered to protect and educate Virginians as the landscape around these substances evolves. We know that most businesses, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors want to follow the rules, and Virginians want to know what they are consuming. This new unit will educate Virginians and ensure strong accountability for bad actors who violate the law and put our communities at risk.”

The Regulated Products Enforcement Unit will administer and maintain the Commonwealth's Liquid Nicotine and Nicotine Vapor Product Directory established by law, review manufacturer certifications and supporting documentation, evaluate product eligibility, monitor changes in federal regulatory status, and coordinate with regulated entities to ensure that only authorized products are offered for sale in Virginia.

Delegate Patrick Hope said, “The creation of this new unit sends a clear message: retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers who violate the law and put unregulated and dangerous products on the shelves will be held accountable. Our laws are only as effective as their enforcement. I thank AG Jones for his dedication to enforcing the Vape Enforcement Act so that Virginia consumers—especially our young people—are protected from these harmful products.”

"For far too long, too many vape shops have been ignoring the law, selling illegal and dangerous products to Virginians, and taking advantage of gaps in the law to sell vapes to kids. That ends now. The General Assembly took action to pass the Vape Enforcement Act, and the AG’s new unit is ready to move against businesses that repeatedly disregard the law. I’m grateful to AG Jones for taking this important step to protect Virginians from harm,” said Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg.

Through inspections, compliance monitoring, and coordination with regulatory agencies, the unit will identify and prevent violations by manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. When necessary, the Regulated Products Enforcement Unit will take legal action and seek civil penalties to uphold the law and protect consumers. The unit will coordinate with Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) and other states to address widespread and systemic violations. Additionally, the unit will work in step with advocates, medical health professionals, and public health organizations to identify trends and strategies.

"The Regulated Products Enforcement Unit is a critical component of Attorney General Jones’ commitment to keeping Virginians safe,” said Helen Hardiman Deputy Attorney General of Public Advocacy. “Through investigation, enforcement, and programmatic work, this unit will ensure that consumers are well informed and protected from harmful products and that bad actors will be held accountable.”

"By raising public awareness, helping retailers understand the laws on the books, using data to track trends, and focusing on prevention, Virginia can limit youth access to these products, reduce substance misuse, and support healthy youth development,” said Rachelle Hunley, Senior Director of Programs. “This unit will help communities stay informed about the changing landscape of nicotine, hemp, THC, kratom, and synthetic products.”

Published on: July 30, 2026

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