Dr. Toni Newman to Receive the 2026 California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus Transgender History Month Legacy Award

Lifetime of Advocacy, Leadership, and Service Recognized at the California State Capitol

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Toni Newman, internationally recognized transgender civil rights leader, author, and advocate, has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Transgender History Month Legacy Award by the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus and Assemblymember Matt Haney's Office.

The prestigious Legacy Award honors an established transgender, gender-diverse, and intersex (TGI) leader whose lifetime of advocacy, service, and leadership has created a lasting impact and paved the way for future generations. Dr. Newman was nominated by her peers in recognition of her decades-long commitment to advancing equity, opportunity, dignity, and justice for transgender communities throughout California and across the nation.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the 2026 Transgender History Month Legacy Award," said Dr. Toni Newman. "This recognition is not simply a reflection of my journey, but of the resilience, courage, and determination of our entire transgender community. Every victory we have achieved has come through collective action, unwavering advocacy, and the belief that every transgender person deserves to live openly, safely, and with dignity. I accept this award in honor of those who came before us, those who continue the fight today, and the young people who will lead our movement into the future."

Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Newman has become one of the nation's leading voices for transgender equality. She has served in executive leadership roles at numerous nonprofit organizations, championed workforce development through her work with TransCanWork, advanced health equity and public policy through NMAC's Coalition for Justice and Equality Across Movements, and has consistently advocated for economic opportunity, healthcare access, HIV prevention, and civil rights for transgender and marginalized communities.

An accomplished author and internationally recognized speaker, Dr. Newman has inspired audiences worldwide by sharing her lived experiences and championing policies that create lasting systemic change. Her leadership has influenced public policy, strengthened nonprofit organizations, and opened doors for countless transgender individuals seeking employment, healthcare, and equal opportunity.

The California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus established the award to recognize leaders whose lifelong contributions have strengthened the movement for transgender equality and whose legacy continues to inspire future generations of advocates and changemakers.

Dr. Newman will be formally honored during the 2026 Transgender History Month Celebration at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Monday, August 10, 2026.

As California celebrates Transgender History Month, this recognition serves as a reminder of the extraordinary leadership that has shaped the state's commitment to LGBTQ+ equality and the ongoing work necessary to ensure every transgender person can thrive.

About Dr. Toni Newman

Dr. Toni Newman is an internationally recognized civil rights advocate, nonprofit executive, author, and public speaker with more than three decades of leadership advancing transgender equality, racial justice, workforce inclusion, HIV advocacy, and health equity. She currently serves as Chair of the Board of TransCanWork and Senior Director of the Coalition for Justice and Equality Across Movements at NMAC, where she leads national coalition-building efforts to advance policies that promote justice, opportunity, and equity for underserved communities.

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