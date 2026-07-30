Wisdom Of God’s Economy: A Wake-Up Call To A Generation Drowning In Debt — And A Roadmap Back To Biblical Freedom

Wisdom of God's Economy : Building Wealth God’s Way Before the World Owns You by Johnnie L. Watlington

Author Johnnie L. Watlington challenges young adults to reject the world’s money trap and reclaim God’s design for wealth before the world owns them for good.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A generation raised on credit cards, buy-now-pay-later apps, and the relentless pressure to keep up has never been more in debt — or more spiritually disconnected from what the Bible actually says about money. Author Johnnie L. Watlington is sounding the alarm with Wisdom of God’s Economy: Building Wealth God’s Way Before the World Owns You, a bold, faith-fueled roadmap written for young people standing at the crossroads of financial bondage and generational breakthrough.

This isn’t another finance book stacked with spreadsheets and jargon. Watlington writes with the urgency of a man who has watched too many young believers mortgage their future to a system built to keep them enslaved. Wisdom of God’s Economy names the trap plainly — a culture of consumption, instant gratification, and debt disguised as success — and offers something the world can’t: a biblical framework for stewardship that produces freedom instead of bondage.

Drawing from his own beginnings on a North Carolina tobacco farm, Watlington shows that wealth was never about the paycheck — it’s about the principles governing every dollar that passes through your hands. He walks readers through practical, unflinching strategies for crushing debt, building credit, investing with patience, and laying a foundation strong enough to outlast a single lifetime — a legacy, not just a bank account.

For the young reader especially, this book is a challenge and a charge: stop managing money the way the world taught you, and start stewarding it the way God commanded. It’s a call to break generational cycles of debt before they break you — and to build something that can be handed down, not just spent down.

Wisdom of God’s Economy speaks to individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and especially the rising generation hungry for direction that money alone can’t give. It’s built for personal study, small groups, and financial discipleship in churches ready to raise up a generation that owns its future instead of renting it from the world.

Johnnie L. Watlington doesn’t write as a theorist — he writes as a man who lived the fight from the ground up and came out the other side with a testimony. Wisdom of God’s Economy: Building Wealth God’s Way Before the World Owns You is his charge to the next generation: take back what the world has been quietly taking from you, and build a legacy that outlives you.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0fE2LU4Q

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