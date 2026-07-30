HAMPTONS JURIED LAUNCHES THE FIRST JURIED ART EXHIBITION DEVOTED EXCLUSIVELY TO EAST END ARTISTS

Hamptons Juried - Inaugural Exhibition

Inaugural Exhibition, The Energy of Light, Celebrates the Legendary Coastal Light That Has Drawn Generations of Artists to Long Island’s North and South Forks

We created Hamptons Juried to honor the East End’s artistic legacy while giving today’s artists a selective, professional platform where their work can be discovered, celebrated, and collected.” — Kurt Giehl, Co-Founder

AMAGANSETT, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamptons Juried announces the launch of its inaugural juried art exhibition, believed to be the first juried exhibition created exclusively to recognize artists who live, work, maintain a studio, or have a meaningful artistic connection to the East End of Long Island.Presented at ARC Fine Art in Amagansett from October 30 through November 28, 2026, Hamptons Juried will bring together selected paintings, sculptures, and mixed-media works by artists from across the North and South Forks. The exhibition will provide a professional gallery platform through which East End artists can have their work viewed, evaluated, exhibited, and offered for sale to the region’s highly engaged community of collectors and art patrons.The theme of the inaugural exhibition, The Energy of Light , celebrates the distinctive coastal light that has helped define the East End as one of America’s most important and enduring artistic communities.For generations, artists have traveled east in search of the region’s expansive skies, reflective waters, shifting atmosphere, and extraordinary quality of light. Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner established their home and studios in Springs, while Willem and Elaine de Kooning, James Brooks, Charlotte Park, Robert Motherwell, Alfonso Ossorio, and many others found creative inspiration and community on the East End. Their presence helped establish the region as an important center of American art. A tradition that continues through the accomplished and diverse artists working here today.The Energy of Light invites artists to interpret this legacy through a contemporary lens. Submitted works may explore the physical, emotional, atmospheric, or symbolic qualities of light, including its movement, intensity, transformation, and ability to alter our perception of landscape, color, form, and place. Artwork does not need to depict the Hamptons; rather, artists are encouraged to respond to the theme in a manner that is personal, original, and authentic to their practice.“Light has always been central to the artistic identity of the East End, but the strength of this community extends far beyond any single style, medium, or generation,” said Jennifer Soccorsi co-founders of Hamptons Juried. “We created Hamptons Juried to honor that history while providing today’s East End artists with a highly selective, professionally presented platform through which their work can be discovered, celebrated, and collected.” Said Kurt Giehl, co-founder of Hamptons Juried.A Distinguished Independent JurySubmissions will be reviewed through a blind jury process by a respected panel of leaders from the worlds of art, galleries, design, and cultural institutions:Adrienne Ruger Conzelman, founder of ARC Fine Art and a former American Paintings specialist at Christie’s.Fairfax Dorn, arts leader, designer, and co-founder of the internationally recognized contemporary arts organization Ballroom Marfa.Coco Myers, curator, founder of folioeast, and author of Light, Sand, and Sea: Hamptons Artists and Their Studios.David Netto, nationally recognized interior designer, author, and cultural writer whose work bridges art, architecture, interiors, and collecting.Together, the jury will evaluate submissions based on originality, artistic strength, execution, and overall impact.Awards and OpportunitiesThe artist selected for Best in Show will receive a solo exhibition at ARC Fine Art in spring 2027. The honor will recognize the strongest overall work based on excellence, originality, execution, and impact.A $1,000 Juror’s Choice Award will be presented to the work that most successfully interprets The Energy of Light, while a People’s Choice Award will be determined by visitors throughout the exhibition.All exhibited artwork will be available for purchase, connecting selected artists directly with collectors and providing broader visibility within the Hamptons art community.Supporting the East End CommunityHamptons Juried was founded with a mission to spotlight the exceptional depth of artistic talent on the East End while creating a selective and professionally presented exhibition opportunity for local artists.A portion of event proceeds will benefit Springs Food Pantry, honoring its longstanding ties to the local arts community and supporting its essential work on behalf of East End families.

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