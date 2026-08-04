21 Analytics and Deconflict Partner to Bring Verifiable, Law Enforcement-Backed Intelligence to Crypto Travel Rule

The integration brings law enforcement-backed address intelligence directly to support privacy-first Travel Rule workflows.

Effective compliance and risk management rely on a robust, multi-layered approach” — Lucas Betschart, COO at 21 Analytics

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 21 Analytics , the leading Travel Rule solution provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Deconflict , a pioneer in attributable cyber and blockchain intelligence. The partnership features the integration of Deconflict’s Signal offering directly into the 21 Travel Rule software, enabling banks and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to enhance their existing risk frameworks with deterministic, independently verifiable intelligence.Adding Verifiable Precision to Crypto Risk ManagementManaging counterparty risk requires a multi-layered compliance strategy. While blockchain risk scoring provides valuable insights, compliance teams need definitive, attributable facts when reviewing high-risk transactions.By integrating Deconflict Signal into 21 Travel Rule, joint customers can now view named, attributable intelligence flags for crypto asset addresses directly within their Travel Rule workflows. Sourced from confirmed law enforcement investigations, each flag comes with clear provenance and audit IDs. Because every flag is independently verifiable, compliance officers gain an extra layer of clarity to make confident, fact-based decisions.“Effective compliance and risk management rely on a robust, multi-layered approach,” said Lucas Betschart, COO of 21 Analytics. “By integrating Deconflict’s deterministic intelligence we are providing financial institutions with an added layer of verifiable precision. Our customers retain total data sovereignty with our on-premises software, while gaining direct visibility into law enforcement-backed intelligence.”Comprehensive, Privacy-First ComplianceThe addition of Deconflict Signal complements 21 Analytics’ suite of compliance tools and broad protocol connectivity—including robust support for the TRUST network . This enables financial institutions to seamlessly and securely exchange Travel Rule data globally while simultaneously cross-referencing addresses against Deconflict’s attributable intelligence—all within the safety of their own secure environment.“In digital asset risk mitigation, having access to verifiable facts is crucial when making compliance decisions,” said Mudassar Malik, a former Secret Service Special Agent and CEO of Deconflict. “Signal provides clear provenance and audit IDs backed by confirmed law enforcement investigations. Integrating with 21 Analytics’ on-premises software brings this precise intelligence directly into the financial institution’s secure environment, strengthening their overall compliance framework.”About 21 AnalyticsFounded in 2020, 21 Analytics was created to address the crypto Travel Rule while preserving the peer-to-peer nature of digital asset transactions. The company contributes to open standards, pioneered the AOPP protocol, and was the first Travel Rule solution provider to join TRUST, the world’s largest Travel Rule network. Learn more: https://www.21analytics.co About DeconflictDeconflict is a privacy-preserving intelligence network that helps law enforcement and financial institutions identify and act on verified crypto-related threats with greater speed and precision. Its Signal offering delivers attributable, independently verifiable intelligence backed by confirmed investigative activity, helping compliance teams strengthen decision-making without compromising data sovereignty. See more: https://deconflict.com

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