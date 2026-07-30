CIFAL centres identify priorities for accelerating local SDG action at the 2026 High-Level Political Forum

22 July 2026, Geneva, Switzerland – Representatives from 19 centres in the UNITAR-affiliated International Training Centres for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) Global Network identified priorities for strengthening locally led implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during a UNITAR side event at the 2026 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The discussion highlighted the importance of strong local institutions, context-specific capacity development, long-term partnerships, and greater knowledge exchange across the CIFAL Network. The insights, recommendations and strategic priorities emerging from the event will inform a CIFAL Global Network Outcome Document intended to guide the Network’s future development and collective contribution to localizing the SDGs.

Held on 16 July 2026 in New York in a hybrid format, the event brought together representatives from CIFAL centres in the Dominican Republic, Durban (South Africa), Istanbul, Miami, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Surrey (United Kingdom) and Victoria (Canada), as well as representatives joining online from across the Network. Five centres participated in person and 14 joined remotely.