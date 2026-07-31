600+ BFSI Leaders to Gather at WFIS 2026 as the Philippines Advances Its Digital Finance Ambitions

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Philippines’ potential for long-term financial growth appears, at best, steadfastly validated by recent data. The pulse of recent industry reports reveal that the nation’s top six digital banks had amassed nearly P139 billion by the end of 2025, with digital bank deposits reaching P138.5 billion, up nearly 44% from a year earlier. To top it all, eight Filipino banks have taken the spotlight under the prestigious World’s Best Banks 2026 rankings, with digital-native lenders claiming top spots, ahead of several established incumbents.To decode the current state of advancements and surging complexity surrounding the nation’s financial services and insurance landscape, the fifth edition of World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) is coming to Manila Marriott on 25 – 26 August.Brought forth by the World’s No.1 Events Company, Tradepass, the two-day event has received strong support from Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), FinTech Alliance PH, Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), and the Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines (RBAP).From AI and data analytics to GRC and biometric authentication, WFIS will feature the latest technologies across a wide range of domains. Taking centre stage at the exhibition floor will be reputed organisations like LUMIQ, Appian, Entrust, Island Credit Solutions (ICS), Personetics, SAS, EmbedIT, Fenergo, Mambu, Jumio, HyperVerge, Pega, Yubico, FinBox, Pine Labs, newgen, FEITIAN, ITNIO TECH, Wultra, Oz Forensics, JMR Infotech, ZIGRAM, i-Sprint, MariaDB, Sumsub, KiyaAI, H3C, Seagate Technology, Affinsys, Veefin, Skillmine and Decube.In absolute adherence to the nation’s current digital economy goals, the event’s agenda spans AI governance and agentic banking, cloud-native core modernization, digital identity and deepfake defense, embedded finance, and more. The core themes will be explored in depth by experts on stage through keynote presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats, and interactive Q&A sessions. Among 40+ subject-matter experts who will be addressing a packed audience of over 600 BFSI leaders, some of the most notable names include:• Atty. Arifa Ala, Senior Assistant Governor at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas• Lilian Cruz, Senior Vice President and CIO at Land Bank of the Philippines• Lito Villanueva, Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer at Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)• Jennifer Ng, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at Philippine National BankReflecting on the paramount nature of financial innovation and collaboration among industry stakeholders, Atty. Arifa Ala, Senior Assistant Governor at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, shared her views ahead of the event: “Innovation continues to create new opportunities to make financial services more accessible, efficient and responsive to the evolving needs of Filipinos. As the financial sector evolves, realizing these opportunities requires close collaboration among regulators, financial institutions, technology providers and other stakeholders. Together, we can harness innovation to expand financial inclusion while safeguarding consumer welfare and financial stability.”Towards the end of the second day, the summit will feature the highly anticipated WFIS Awards & Gala Dinner , unfolding a spectacular spirit of celebration. Designed to recognize top industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries pushing the boundaries of digital transformation and financial inclusion across the Philippines, the awards segment honours exceptional achievements across ten competitive categories. Comprising a stellar jury that includes notable profiles from organisations like Deloitte Philippines, KPMG, and the Credit Card Association of the Philippines, the evaluation process enforces a rigorous framework based on several parameters to crown the nation’s finest BFSI excellence.Taking the summit’s game-changing conversations to a wider regional audience, The Manila Times, Philstar, and Manila Bulletin will serve as the official news partners alongside ABS-CBN as the official broadcast partner.As hundreds of the Philippines’ leading minds prepare to gather under one roof for the two-day summit, Sudhir Jena, CEO and Co-founder at Tradepass, reflects on the anticipation building ahead of the event: “We are no longer just expanding access, we are facilitating crucial dialogue among organizations scaling a massive digital economy infrastructure that demands absolute security. At WFIS, our goal is to leverage collaboration and build trust at scale. We look forward to bringing together the most visionary leaders and innovators to drive that transformation.”For more information about the event, log on to:About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

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