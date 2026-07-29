Travel Advisory: Historic Wall Repairs Require Weekday One Lane Alternating Traffic Pattern Along Route 108 in Peace Dale Beginning August 5

RHODE ISLAND, July 29 - Beginning Wednesday, August 5, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to undertake repairs to the historic stone masonry wall along Route 108 (Kingstown Road) in the village of Peace Dale in the town of South Kingstown. The wall supports Route 108 South and is in the vicinity of the Palisades Mill at 1080 Kingstown Road.

Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the end of August, RIDOT needs to close Route 108 South in this area. A one lane alternating traffic pattern will be established on Route 108 to accommodate both directions of travel. All lanes on Route 108 in this area will reopen outside of the weekday working hours.

This historic wall and mill were built in the late 1870s. The repairs will cost approximately $100,000, which will further preserve and protect this wall.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.