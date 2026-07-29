Sen. Brenner celebrates new healthcare, climate laws taking effect

AUGUSTA — Today, new laws introduced by Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Scarborough, took effect after being passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Janet Mills earlier this year.

LD 582, “An Act to Require Health Insurance Carriers to Provide Coverage for Blood Testing for Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances,” will increase access to medical screening and preventative care by requiring coverage of medically necessary PFAS blood serum tests under all health plans offered in Maine.

LD 1870, “Resolve, to Assess the Total Cost to the State of Greenhouse Gas Emissions,” initiates a study to determine the cost of climate change to the State between 1995 and 2024. This assessment will lay the groundwork for future legislation to establish a climate superfund, equitably shifting the cost burden of climate change from taxpayers to the global fossil fuel companies most responsible for historical emissions.

LD 2141, “An Act Regarding Enforcement of the Annual Reporting Requirement of the Laws Governing Unclaimed Beverage Container Deposits,” ensures that beverage manufacturers report sales data to the State, improving tracking of the funding returned to beverage manufacturers when bottle deposits go unclaimed under Maine’s Bottle Bill.

“This Legislature was met with no shortage of challenges to address, from climbing costs for necessities like food, energy, healthcare and housing to rollbacks in federal support for fundamental rights and critical services. While my colleagues and I worked to meet the moment by lowering everyday costs and defending rights and freedoms, we also fought to protect Maine’s future in the face of long-term challenges like climate change and environmental pollution,” said Sen. Brenner. “These bills, now law, will expand the tools at our disposal to build and maintain healthy, resilient communities for generations to come.”

As non-emergency legislation, LDs 582, 1870 and 2141 take effect today, July 29, 90 days after the Second Regular Session of the 132nd Legislature adjourned.

Sen. Brenner is serving her third and final term in the Maine Senate, representing Gorham and most of Scarborough. She sits on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

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