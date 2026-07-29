New laws introduced by Senator Hickman take effect

AUGUSTA — Today, new laws introduced by Sen. Hickman, D-Winthrop, go into effect after being passed by the Legislature earlier this year, including:

LD 14 , “An Act to Provide Indigenous Peoples Free Access to State Parks”

, “An Act to Provide Indigenous Peoples Free Access to State Parks” LD 1343 , “An Act to Protect the Right to Harvest Fish and Wildlife”

, “An Act to Protect the Right to Harvest Fish and Wildlife” LD 1640 , “An Act to Implement the Recommendations of the Gagetown Harmful Chemical Study Commission and to Reestablish the Gagetown Harmful Chemical Study Commission”

The 2026 Supplemental Budget, which includes funding that mirrors Sen. Hickman’s bill, LD 137 , “An Act to Expand the 1998 Special Retirement Plan to Include Employees Who Work for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner,” also takes effect today.

“I am happy to see this legislation go into effect,” said Sen. Hickman. “All of these laws will serve to bring equality and justice to those who need it. I am grateful to my colleagues who supported these important pieces of legislation for the good of the people of Maine.”

As non-emergency legislation, LDs 14, 1343, 1640 and the Supplemental Budget were signed by the Governor earlier this year and take effect today, July 29, 90 days after the Second Regular Session of the 132nd Legislature adjourned.

This year, Sen. Hickman returned to Augusta to lower everyday costs, protect Maine’s future and defend Mainers’ fundamental rights and freedoms.

Sen. Hickman represents the rural towns of southern Kennebec County, including Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, Wayne, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

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