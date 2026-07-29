New laws introduced by Sen. Talbot Ross take effect

AUGUSTA — Today, new laws introduced by Sen. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, will go into effect after being passed by the Legislature earlier this year.

LD 395, “Resolve, Establishing the Working Group to Develop Recommendations for Extending Federal Beneficial Laws to the Wabanaki Nations,” creates a working group to study and recommend ways for the Legislature to extend federal laws to the Wabanaki Nations and advance tribal sovereignty.

LD 785, “An Act to Amend Certain Tax Laws Regarding the Wabanaki Nations,” gives the Mi’kmaq Nation a nonvoting seat in the Legislature, makes specific tax exemptions for tribal members and creates a property tax exemption for tribal property used for governmental or public purposes if located within 50 miles of tribal land.

LD 1202, “Resolve, Requiring the Department of Education to Develop Professional Opportunities for Educators in African American Studies,” allocates $15,000 to the Department of Education to develop professional opportunities for educators in African American studies, promoting a full understanding of American history.

LD 1871, “An Act to Permit Sealing Criminal History Record Information of Victims of Sex Trafficking or Sexual Exploitation,” allows victims of sexual assault or exploitation to request a court seal their criminal record if the crimes were the result of sex trafficking or assault.

LD 2058, “An Act to Clarify the Requirement That Municipal and County Jails Be Available at All Times for Detention of Arrested Persons,” gives municipal and country jails greater flexibility in holding or not holding someone who has been detained by federal immigration enforcement on non-criminal charges.

As non-emergency legislation, LDs 395, 785, 1202 and 2058 were signed by the Governor and take effect on July 29, 90 days after the Second Regular Session of the 132nd Legislature adjourned.

LD 1871 went into law without the Governor’s signature, and will also take effect on July 29.

This year, Sen. Talbot Ross returned to Augusta to lower everyday costs, protect Maine’s future and defend Mainers’ fundamental rights and freedoms.

Senator Rachel Talbot Ross is serving her first term in the Maine Senate, representing part of Portland and part of the Casco Bay Islands, and includes the University of Southern Maine’s campus. Prior to serving in the Senate, she served four terms in the House and her last term as Speaker of the House. She serves as the Senate chair of the Legislature’s Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee and as a member of the Judiciary Committee.

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