CAN Sigorta strengthens island-wide digital insurance access after 68 years in North Cyprus

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LEFKOşA, CYPRUS, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAN Sigorta is strengthening its digital insurance infrastructure across North Cyprus, expanding the ways customers can obtain quotations, submit documentation and complete selected insurance transactions remotely.The development comes as the locally managed insurance company marks 68 years of continuous operation in North Cyprus.Established in 1958, CAN Sigorta has grown from a traditional insurance office into a broader service network combining physical branches, regional representatives and digital communication channels. Its operations currently extend across Lefkoşa, Girne, Gazimağusa, İskele, Güzelyurt and surrounding areas.The company’s expanded digital model is designed to reduce the time between an initial insurance enquiry and policy completion. Customers can begin selected transactions online, provide documents electronically, receive remote quotation support and communicate directly with the company through digital channels.This approach is increasingly relevant in North Cyprus, where customers may live far from established commercial centres, own property while residing abroad or require insurance assistance outside normal office hours.Digital access has also become more important for international residents, overseas property owners and customers managing vehicles or homes remotely.CAN Sigorta’s service structure combines local office access with online traffic insurance facilities, remote motor and property quotation processes, digital document submission and WhatsApp-based customer support.The company has maintained its physical presence while developing digital systems around changing customer behaviour. Rather than replacing direct local service, the model is intended to make insurance transactions more accessible, particularly where distance, working hours or overseas residence would otherwise delay completion.CAN Sigorta provides motor, home, commercial property, travel, liability and other general insurance services throughout North Cyprus.After 68 years of uninterrupted operation, the company continues to be managed locally from its headquarters in Lefkoşa while extending both its regional reach and digital service capacity.About CAN SigortaCAN Sigorta is a North Cyprus insurance company established in 1958. The company provides motor, property, travel, commercial and liability insurance services through its office network, regional representatives and digital service channels.

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